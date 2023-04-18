Korn Ferry Places CEO of Institute of Management Accountants

April 18, 2023 – Korn Ferry has helped to place Mike DePrisco, the former chief operating officer of PMI (Project Management Institute), as president and chief executive officer of IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business. Mr. DePrisco succeeds Jeff Thomson, who served in the role for nearly 15 years.

Mr. DePrisco brings nearly 30 years of association and higher education executive experience, including a decade with PMI, where he served in a number of executive leadership roles, most recently as COO. He specializes in optimizing member benefits, digital delivery, and change management within organizations. While at PMI, Mr. DePrisco helped the organization grow to 1.4 million active certification holders, 680,000 members, and 300 chapters across more than 200 countries.

“I am excited to join an outstanding leadership team to build IMA strategically for the future and enhance member value across the accounting and finance profession,” said Mr. DePrisco.

As president and CEO, Mr. DePrisco will oversee all of IMA’s strategies, initiatives, and operations. He will work with senior staff and the global board of directors in delivering on IMA’s mission to serve the global management accounting profession. Mr. DePrisco’s selection is a culmination of an extensive search process from a volunteer committee, led by IMA’s chair emeritus, Steve McNally, who partnered with Korn Ferry to lead the search.

Strong Experience

“We are delighted to welcome Mike to IMA and look forward to him leading the organization’s growth with his cross-functional and cross-business perspectives,” said Mr. McNally. “Coupled with his global experience in leading associations with thousands of members and certification holders, along with hundreds of chapters, IMA’s future is bright with Mike as our president and CEO.”

Prior to joining PMI, Mr. DePrisco served in various executive positions in higher education where he executed organization plans that ensured the integration and alignment of key initiatives. Mr. DePrisco holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and a certificate in company direction (international) from the Institute of Directors.

Surging Non-Profit Sector Seeks Senior Leaders

During a time of tremendous societal transformation, not-for-profit organizations provide support and stability for individuals and their communities. These mission-driven institutions create equitable opportunities for all, leverage funds and resources for critical social programs and initiatives, and ensure at-risk and underserved individuals are not left behind, according to WittKieffer. The value of not-for-profits has only intensified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding progressive social movements. Executive recruiters say today’s not-for-profits face a growing need for exceptional leaders.

“Passionate, driven and talented not-for-profit leadership is vital for managing increasingly complex challenges while keeping organizations focused on their central missions,” said WittKieffer. “Without strong executives, non-profits struggle and thus individuals and communities suffer. CEOs, executive directors, and senior teams in the non-profit sector must be able to envision, develop, and execute strategic plans that ensure their organizations can succeed and continue to make a difference in the lives of those they serve.”

Montvale, NJ-based IMA is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA (certified management accountant) program, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 100,000 members in 140 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East-Africa.

Largest Search Firm

Korn Ferry is a Los Angeles-headquartered executive recruiter and leadership consultant and the largest globally and in the Americas as ranked by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm’s 8,600 colleagues serve clients in more than 50 countries.

Korn Ferry’s non-profit, philanthropy, and social enterprise practice has a deep understanding of non-profit organizational culture and sector challenges. Its consultants have experience working with boards and teams to achieve alignment and build consensus.

