Crenshaw Associates Adds Former PE Veteran as Executive Advisor

April 18, 2023 – New York City-headquartered executive search firm Crenshaw Associates has expanded with the addition of Erica Meyers Rivera as managing partner and executive advisor. In her new position, she will help lead and guide the firm’s focus on strategic growth initiatives that expand its service offerings in private equity and global Fortune businesses. “Erica joins us with a wealth of knowledge and direct experience in advising executives in the public and private equity markets,” said Bill Glenn, executive chairman. “She will focus on strategic growth and operating initiatives that enhance our ability to respond to ever-evolving client needs.”

“As managing partner, Erica will support our drive to be continually innovative and agile in response to clients’ challenges and needs,” said Barb Bridendolph, CEO. “Erica’s track record of managing both small and large-scale organizational change by aligning senior executives, their teams and boards enhances Crenshaw’s service offerings. Her expertise and input will be instrumental as we continue to grow our business with both PE and public companies.”

With 20 years of experience advising C-suite leaders, boards, and teams, Ms. Meyers Rivera brings consulting, operations, strategy, and marketing experience to Crenshaw. Previously, she was a global director in the private equity practice of YSC/Accenture, where she capitalized on her experience advising portfolio companies on value creation. Her previous role was managing director of human capital for a private equity software investment firm, K1. Before that, Ms. Meyers Rivera held partner and senior principal roles in the leadership consulting firms RHR International and ghSMART.

Seasoned Experts

“I am thrilled to join Crenshaw’s cadre of seasoned experts who support executives in scaling their leadership skills to navigate complexity and disruption in business,” said Ms. Meyers Rivera. “With a well-established culture of delivering exceptional advisory services, Crenshaw is poised to continue supporting executives and their teams to accelerate business performance.”

Established in 1982, Crenshaw Associates provides a host of services for corporations, including advisory services, executive coaching, culture mapping, outplacement/ executive transition, and portfolio/ alternative careers, among others. Services for executives include outplacement/ executive transition, integration/onboarding, and career planning. The firm represents a broad array of companies including public, private, private equity and not-for-profit/public institutions. Among its clients: Verizon, TIAA, Dow Jones, HBO, Necco, BainCapital, and BlackRock.

Ms. Bridendolph leads the operations of the firm as well as the career transition and executive development practices. She is an experienced executive advisor and has worked with 200-plus directors, CEOs, COOs, CFOs, GCs, division presidents, and functional heads. Their industries have included technology, CPG, financial services, pharma, advertising, and consulting.

Margaret-Ann Cole is president of Crenshaw Associates. With over 20 years of experience in leadership development, performance management, strategic planning, and operations improvement, she works with companies to identify and leverage the talent of their people. Ms. Cole also has experience in transformation, organization structure and design, service delivery models, re-engineering processes, and technology sourcing solutions. Her expertise spans industries including consumer products, financial services, telco and technology, healthcare, oil and gas, and utilities.

