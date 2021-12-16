Korn Ferry Launches AI-Enabled Talent Analytics Platform

Bringing data-driven insights to clients is about to become big business for executive search firms as we round the corner into 2022. Korn Ferry Intelligence Cloud, a new analytics platform from the world’s largest recruiting and HR consulting firm, brings talent and business strategies closer together – and could be a gamechanger in the race to find better people solutions. Let’s take a closer look.

December 16, 2021 – Korn Ferry has expanded its digital footprint with the launch of Korn Ferry Intelligence Cloud, a new AI-enabled talent analytics platform. The HR technology combines data-driven insights with Korn Ferry’s consulting expertise and IP. Intelligence Cloud helps solve the challenges of acquiring, managing and mobilizing the right talent and skills. “Intelligence Cloud builds on Korn Ferry’s 50-plus years of consulting expertise and insights,” said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO of Korn Ferry Digital. “When combined with labor market data and our clients’ HR information system (HRIS) data, the platform helps clients better understand and act on today’s talent shortages and design talent strategies for the workforce of tomorrow.”

“Intelligence Cloud’s AI-enabled digital apps help organizations gain a clearer, real-time picture of their workforce,” Korn Ferry said in a statement. “With this holistic view, they can model how the environment might change, and map the actions needed to reach their business goals. Intelligence Cloud advances traditional HR data with a greater depth of insight and guidance, which helps uncover and develop the talent and skills organizations need. It’s also vital for creating a talent blueprint—the organization’s best possible design of its future workforce.”

“Today, with so many people on the move, shortages of skills and talent are rapidly becoming business critical,” Mr. Mulrooney said. “CHROs need a single, accurate source of insight to guide decision-making and bring talent strategy and business strategy closer together.”

With Intelligence Cloud, CHROs and their HR teams can align strategy with business needs to:

Ensure talent acquisition and strategy are focused on tackling today's talent and skills shortages while getting ready for the future of work.

Optimize talent management to find and close talent and skills gaps while gaining a competitive edge.

Accelerate talent mobility with career paths that help to retain people who are critical to success and by nurturing the "rising stars" within the organization.

“We’ve taken everything we know about teams, organizations, and people and created Success Profiles,” said Mr. Mulrooney. “Now, there’s no more guessing what ‘good’ looks like. By showing what traits your team needs to have to get your organization to its goals, you’ll be able to spot where the gaps are now, build a blueprint to change your organizational structure if needed, and deliver on your strategy with the right people in place.”

Intelligence Cloud features Korn Ferry’s Success Profiles, which provide building blocks for benchmarking potential and performance. With embedded intelligence that includes more than 4,000 roles, Success Profiles use real-time data and insights to validate what top-tier talent looks like. Its designed to help organizations identify talent and skills gaps and guide them on how best to acquire and develop talent.

The Korn Ferry Intelligence Cloud is AI-trained using external market intelligence and 4 billion Korn Ferry datapoints on work structures, roles and employees’ skills and motivations. It’s based on 70 million assessments and rewards data for 26 million people at 25,000 companies in more than 150 countries, plus engagement data on 8 million employees and more than 700 companies in a normative database.

“As change rips apart job markets, our talent analytics platform helps you discover new roles, advanced skills, and talent where others aren’t looking,” said Mr. Mulrooney. “The Intelligence Cloud helps you find the best people for the right opportunities.”

Data Science and Machine Learning

Korn Ferry recently named Tammy Wang as vice president of data science and machine learning for the firm’s digital business. She is based in San Francisco. “Tammy has incredible experience working as a leader in the data science and machine learning space. Her breadth of industry and technical knowledge is going to be an asset to our team,” said Satish Gannu, chief technology officer for Korn Ferry’s digital unit. “She specializes in building teams to deliver robust, scalable platforms to fuel the fast growth of various businesses including online search auction, content monetization and recruiting technology​. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Ms. Wang has more than 20 years of experience to the firm and has held a number of positions in data science and engineering. She joined Korn Ferry from Riviera Partners, where she was vice president of data science and engineering. There, she built the firm’s data science team and machine learning platforms to assist recruiting efforts.

