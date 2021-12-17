AIMS International Establishes Operations in Vietnam

December 17, 2021 – Executive search consortium AIMS International has further strengthened its presence in the APAC region with the recent establishment of AIMS Vietnam.

Enrico Dalla Rosa and Pierangelo Favero, two of the AIMS Vietnam managing partners, have more than 30 years of experience in the human resources industry, especially executive search, assessment, and coaching. They have been working with numerous multinational enterprises from all over the world and supporting them with practical solutions. Giuseppe Iamele, the other AIMS Vietnam managing partner, and Trung Nguyen and Anh Dao Dang, who are senior consultants at AIMS Vietnam, all have many years of experience within the Vietnamese market, especially in the manufacturing and IT sectors.

“The Vietnam team extremely proud to become an AIMS International partner and to represent the AIMS world in Vietnam,” the consortium said in a statement. “Their key mission is to promote and develop the AIMS International brand locally and also strategically support the entire organization in serving clients with headquarters or subsidiaries across the whole country.”

Vietnam – a country in rapid and constant growth – has been a destination country for a wide variety of businesses, professionals and universities around the world. Despite the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe, Vietnam is set to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the Southeast Asian region with an economic growth of 4.5 percent in 2021 which is expected to rise back to the normal rate of seven percent in 2022. During the past decade, there have been a huge number of manufacturing companies opening new factories in Vietnam and moving their current factories to Vietnam, especially from China. The fashion and clothing industry together with entertainment, media, insurance, leisure, and education are growing sectors due to the growing demand for a wealthier lifestyle.

Furthermore, Vietnam has witnessed a huge surge in IT start-ups since 2015. In 2021, Ho Chi Minh City – the largest city in the south of Vietnam – is also considered as the national “Silicon Valley” area, with an average of 250,000 tech licenses registered in the past two years.

Glowing Global Organization

With over 80 offices worldwide, AIMS International provides clients with customized, global executive search and talent management services in 50 countries. It has active global practice groups working in the automotive, financial and professional services, FMCG and luxury goods, industrial, IT and telecoms, and life sciences industries, as well as in talent management and board advisory services.

AIMS recently elected Dimitris Kleftakis from AIMS International Hellas as executive vice president EMEA. He took over from Peter Barkhurst, managing partner AIMS International Germany and global VP of AIMS International, who has held the position since 2020. “It is with joy that I congratulate Dimitris on being chosen for his new role as the executive VP EMEA,” said Bernardo Entschev, president AIMS International. “Dimitris has already been making excellent contributions in his current role as the EMEA VP but now in the EVP position he can expand his support to all our partners in Europe enhancing our strategy in the EMEA region and globally.”

Mr. Kleftakis is based in Athens, Greece and comes from the management consulting industry where he held various managerial roles and was engaged in projects in the fields of corporate and project finance, debt restructuring, corporate re-organization and business development. He has worked in several business sectors and gained in-depth knowledge of the business models and the key value drivers in these sectors. Mr. Kleftakis joined AIMS International Hellas in 2016 as a partner. In 2018, he was elected as a member of the AIMS International executive board.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media