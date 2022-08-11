Kingsley Gate Partners Adds Several Members of GattiHR

August 11, 2022 – In a new partnership, private equity-backed Kingsley Gate Partners has added several key members of GattiHR, who will support the firm’s continued expansion across the human resources, industrial and supply chain sectors. These members include: J.L. Baker, senior partner; Michelle DesChenes, partner; Jeffrey Kartheiser, partner; and Bob Cwenar, vice president.

“We’re excited to welcome the newest members of the Kingsley Gate family from GattiHR,” said Umesh Ramakrishnan, CEO of Kingsley Gate Partners. “Our growth strategy is based on supporting the needs of our global clients by providing them with perfectly matched world-class search consultants backed by a tech-enabled search process. We share the same values and business ethics, including a passion for leveraging technology to provide better and faster search results to our clients around the world.”

For over 35 years, GattiHR has been an HR specialized search firm. GattiHR now brings its expertise in retained search across the human resource function, industrial, and supply chain sectors to Kingsley Gate Partners. In addition, GattiHR provides subscription-based solutions for climate assessment, employer branding, incentive design, and talent management for its clients.

“Aligning our team with Kingsley Gate Partners gives us the opportunity to provide existing and potential clients with broader reach, added expertise, increased technology, and the ability to further disrupt the search industry,” said Mr. Baker. “Our teams will provide exceptional quality of service and now have an ability to do so better and faster. More importantly, Kingsley Gate’s mission is a perfect fit – putting the client first, focusing on results, and always doing the right thing. We look forward to a bright future together.”

Mr. Baker joined GattiHR in 2016 and was promoted to CEO in 2021. As CEO, he oversees the continued growth, evolution, and success of GattiHR, its affiliates and businesses. He is responsible for corporate decision-making, managing the overall operations and resources of the firm, and driving the service-oriented, client-centric tone, vision, and culture of the organization.

Ms. DesChenes, who joined GattiHR in 2021, is primarily responsible for placing mid- and senior-level human resources executives. She has over 18 years of experience in recruitment, executive search, and client support. She has built trusted partnerships in the areas of human resources, accounting and finance, audit/compliance, supply chain and procurement, and healthcare.

Mr. Kartheiser also joined GattiHR in 2021 to support its human resources executive search practice. He has experience in scaling businesses in the executive search arena and supporting the HR hiring needs of client organizations. Mr. Kartheiser has more than 14 years of experience in executive search, recruitment, client support, and leadership. He has become a business partner across many verticals, including HR, professional services, accounting and finance, manufacturing, supply chain, and procurement.

Mr. Cwenar has been with GattiHR for over eight years. He has led the day-to-day operations of GattiHR’s industrial practice since April.

Founded in 2015, Kingsley Gate Partners recruits senior leadership for private equity and venture capital portfolio businesses and Fortune 100 companies. Headquartered in Dallas, it employs consultants and recruiters with expertise in private equity, life sciences, financial services, technology, manufacturing, and professional services. Kingsley Gate has completed searches with over 1,400 clients in 32 countries.

Recent Investment

Kingsley Gate recently secured an investment from Crescent Cove Advisors, a multi-asset investment firm focused on technology investments. The equity partnership is expected to fuel the search firm’s growth through global expansion and accelerate a push into talent acquisition AI-enabled software. Umesh Ramakrishnan, one of Kingsley Gate Partners’ co-founders, has been named CEO. “First, I want to thank my co-founders Nancy Albertini and Buster Houchins,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan. “We would not be at this exciting juncture without them. The partnership with Crescent Cove Advisors is a testament to the value that Kingsley Gate Partners has created in just a little over six years. This partnership will ensure that we will continue to disrupt this industry through innovation, continuous improvement of the search process and further attracting world-class talent.”

Kingsley Gate marked the first private equity investment for Crescent Cove and expands the firm’s capital solutions for founder-led technology companies. “As organizations are reshaped during and post-pandemic, we are excited to partner with the Kingsley Gate Partners team and support the company in redefining executive recruitment through the use of technology-driven solutions,” Jun Hong Heng, founder and chief investment officer of Crescent Cove.

“The global executive talent management industry is large and growing, yet little has changed in how companies approach talent acquisition,” said Andrew Holmes, partner and head of private equity at Crescent Cove. “Umesh, Nancy, Buster, and the talented team at Kingsley Gate Partners are recognized leaders in developing proprietary and differentiated technologies to help its global client base improve the speed and accuracy in their hiring processes. We cannot think of a better time to make this investment given today’s global talent shortage and the premium companies place on talent acquisition. We are honored to join as partners in this exciting mission.”

Related: Kingsley Gate Partners Expands in London

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media