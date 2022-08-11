The Moran Company Seeks Leader for The Arc of Colorado

August 11, 2022 – The Moran Company, an executive recruitment firm that specializes in the non-profit sector, has been enlisted to help the Arc of Colorado find its next executive director. The Denver, CO-based non-profit promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes. Senior search consultant Mike English is leading the assignment.

The Arc of Colorado’s executive director manages and directs the organization’s day-to-day activities, said The Moran Company. Representing the agency in all dealings with other organizations, individuals, and the general public, this leader acts as the lead liaison to all Arc of Colorado affiliates, as well as all federal, state, and regional agencies. As the organization’s chief advocate, the executive director is ultimately responsible for implementing the Arc of Colorado strategic plan and policy agenda.

Key responsibilities of the role revolve around leadership, advocacy, and public policy; board relations and communications; Arc chapter relations; financial management; and public relations and communications.

The Arc of Colorado’s executive director is charged with implementing the group’s legislative agenda and improving the state’s policy environment for organizations that serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, said the search firm. He or she will lead the implementation of the Arc of Colorado strategic plan. This leader will also be expected to advocate for people with diverse disabilities, their families, local Arc chapters, public policies and high quality supports for people with diverse disabilities to be fully included in all aspects of their community.

Generating Revenues

Sustaining and expanding the financial strength of the organization through revenue-generating activities is also essential. The executive director must provide leadership in developing organizational and financial plans and budgets to effectively operate and meet the goals and objections approved by the board of directors, maintain fiscal responsibility for the annual budget, provide timely monthly financials statements to the executive committee and work with the CPA to produce the annual audit, and build relationships with philanthropic leaders in Colorado in order to build philanthropic support for I/DD programs.

Candidates for this role must have experience with advocacy, public policy, and the legislative process, said The Moran Company. Experience in the sector of intellectual and developmental disabilities and/or a passion for supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is also critical. Prospects should have excellent communication skills with the ability to convey the organization’s mission and strategic future to the board, chapter affiliates, legislators, family members, and other stakeholders.

Strong written and public speaking skills are required for this role. Candidates should have previous success in building partnerships/coalitions with other non-profit organizations. Solid organizational abilities, including planning, delegating, program management are also necessary, as are strong financial management skills, including budget preparation, analysis, and reporting.

Candidates should have five or more years of non-profit executive leadership experience, a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in a related field of study, with a master’s degree or higher degree preferred. Advocacy or public policy experience is also preferred.

Founded in 1954, the Arc of Colorado has 15 chapters including the state chapter and 14 local chapters serving designated geographic areas. Local chapters provide individual advocacy services for children and adults with intellectual developmental disabilities who live in their service areas. The non-profit has 3,700 members, with over 9,000 individuals and families are served annually.

The Moran Company, based in Leawood, KS, specializes in searches for non-profit leadership, including executive directors, fundraising/development directors, hospital foundation directors and other senior executives.

Bill Moran founded the search firm in 1996. He has worked on more than 60 non-profit searches over the past 12 years. He has spent another 10 years as senior fundraising staff and 12 years as a fundraising consultant serving more than 100 clients.

Mr. English joined The Moran Company in 2020. He previously served as the inaugural executive director of Turn the Page KC, a reading proficiency organization for third graders, for whom he still consults. Before that, he was president and CEO of the Missouri Council on Economic Education, based at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The organization promotes and conducts economic and financial education in all Missouri schools. Mr. English was also a senior analyst for the Kauffman Foundation, which aspires “to eliminate barriers so that every person – regardless of their background – can take risks, achieve success and give back to their communities.” His earliest work experience involved managing the Pittsburgh Urban Magnet Project, a non-profit dedicated to promoting civic and community engagement for young professionals.

