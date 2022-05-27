Kestria Appoints Agribusiness & Agriscience EMEA Practice Leader

May 27, 2022 – Kestria, formerly known as IRC Global Executive Search Partners, has appointed Tracy Dawson as the new agribusiness & agriscience EMEA practice leader. “In the rapidly growing and dynamic field of agribusiness, technological trends meet rising demand for digitalization, farm automation and sustainability,” Kestria said. “Sophisticated technologies such as robots, GPS, temperature and moisture sensors will allow agribusiness to be more profitable, efficient and environmentally friendly. The agri sector must double its production by 2050 to feed the world while dealing with constraints such as land availability, water, price volatility and the need for more sustainable practices.”

‘It is great news for Kestria that Tracy has accepted this important leadership role for EMEA,” said Patrick Westerburger, managing partner Kestria Netherlands, Kestria agribusiness & agriscience global practice leader. “She is bringing an impressive executive search track record for multinational organizations in this large region. I like her innovative approach and relentless energy to get things right. Our clients in the agricultural sector will benefit from her global strategic perspectives combined with a deep knowledge on the EMEA region and the African continent in particular.”

“Her expertise and insights on agritec will make companies more competitive and future proof,” Mr. Westerburger said. “Moreover, Tracy is a trusted board advisor and sparring partner for family businesses, stock listed companies, PE funded firms and NGOs. Together with Warren Carter, leader for the Americas and Monicca Yan, leader for AsiaPac, Tracy completes the Kestria Global Agriculture dream team. I’m looking forward to introducing her to our growing client base in the field of agribusiness and agriscience.”

Ms. Dawson, partner at Kestria South Africa & USA, has insight and expertise in C-suite leadership, social impact in Africa, financial inclusion, strengthening of health systems and digital transformation. A strong ally in global assignments, she has secured complex executive-level appointments in many African and European territories.

‘There is no doubt that agriculture is the most important sector in Africa,” said Ms. Dawson. “It provides a source of livelihood and employment for the vast majority of citizens, especially women, and will become a critical hub for food security in the years ahead. In Europe and much of the Middle East, agriculture is a sophisticated and highly commercial model, and these advances in tech and in inputs are trickling through to emerging and developing markets. It’s a delight to support the most critical sector on the planet, and my Partners at Kestria provide a birds-eye view of global agriculture that is surely unmatched and translates into value for our clients.”

Kestria has partners in over 80 cities across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The consortium has completed more than 30,000 assignments for more than 3,000 clients in virtually every industry segment and function, according to the firm. Kestria has completed over 40,000 searches for over 4,000 clients, serving everyone from game-changing start-ups to major global players.

New Executive Board

Kestria recently elected a new executive board. The executive board currently consists of the following members: Rania Abdalla, Tom Berray, Michael Kantel, Katerina Meimaroglou, and Rohan Carr (IRC Australia), IRC executive board president. Ms. Meimaroglou, the managing partner of IRC Greece (MEIHUNT, Corporate Talent Management), has been elected as a new IRC executive board member.

Kestria works to embrace the flexibility of entrepreneurs and the diversity of a global player. The organization is present in over 45 countries and six continents. More than 50 percent of partner firms are led by females. IRC consultants speak 41 languages and represent 50-plus nationalities. “We are delighted that Katerina will join and strength our already talented board,” said Mr. Carr, president of Kestria. “She will bring a new and unique perspective and we look forward to her contribution.”

Ms. Meimaroglou focuses on executive search at senior levels especially in FMCG, pharma and retail industries. Before establishing her own company, she was a partner of Cornerstone International Group. She brings corporate experience in HR management from multinational organizations such as the Coca-Cola Co., where she worked for almost six years in HR regional and marketing manager roles across Greece, Cyprus, and Malta. Prior to that, she worked for British Petroleum as HR advisor.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media