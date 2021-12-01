IRC Global Elects New Executive Board

December 1, 2021 – IRC Global Executive Search Partners recently hosted its virtual global conference where participants exchanged ideas and experiences related to running their business in challenging times. The organization also elected a new executive board. The IRC executive board currently consists of the following members: Rania Abdalla, Tom Berray, Michael Kantel, Katerina Meimaroglou and Rohan Carr (IRC Australia), IRC executive board president. Ms. Meimaroglou, the managing partner of IRC Greece (MEIHUNT, Corporate Talent Management), has been elected as a new IRC executive board member.

IRC Global Executive Search Partners embraces the flexibility of entrepreneurs and the diversity of a global player. The organization is present in over 45 countries and six continents. More than 50 percent of partner firms are led by females. IRC consultants speak 41 languages and represent 50-plus nationalities.

“We are delighted that Katerina will join and strength our already talented board,” said Mr. Carr, president of IRC Global Executive Search Partners. “She will bring a new and unique perspective and we look forward to her contribution.”

Ms. Meimaroglou focuses on executive search at senior levels especially in FMCG, pharma and retail industries. Before establishing her own company, she was a partner of Cornerstone International Group. She brings corporate experience in HR management from multinational organisations such as the Coca-Cola Co., where she worked for almost six years in HR regional and marketing manager roles across Greece, Cyprus, and Malta. Prior to that, she worked for British Petroleum as HR advisor.

“I am very happy that we’ve managed to remain at the top of the IRC ladder again this year, especially because these were two very challenging years in a row for the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitations in our daily business activities,” said Ms. Meimaroglou. “However, we have successfully crossed our borders this year and worked with our partners worldwide on critical projects for international clients. If I had to mention a few key success factors that led to this award, I would say adaptability, agility, speed, and high-quality work.”

Growing Global Consortium

IRC has partners in over 80 cities across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The consortium has completed more than 30,000 assignments for more than 3,000 clients in virtually every industry segment and function, according to the firm.

IRC recently added Barcelona-based boutique firm The Skeye as a member. “With IRC Spain, our new member firm, we have strengthened our solid position serving international clients, locally and globally,” said Stepan Motejzik, IRC Global alliance director. “We are excited about extending our capabilities in the critical market of Spain, spanning both industries and functions.” IRC Spain (The Skeye) is a boutique consulting firm providing executive search and advisory services. The practice provides creative and tailor-made solutions.

This spring, IRC named Carlos Acosta of The QualiFind Group as the group’s Americas regional leader. “We are very fortunate to have Carlos joining us in this key position,” said Mr. Carr. “He brings a depth of search experience and strong knowledge and understanding of our alliance. We look forward to his contribution over the time ahead and thank him for his commitment.”

Mr. Acosta brings more than 20 years of search and recruitment experience across the U.S. and Mexico as the senior managing partner of The QualiFind Group. He has developed deep experience within Latin America’s industrial and agribusiness sector where he serves domestic and multinational client organizations operating in both the U.S. and Mexico. The QualiFind Group—and its sister practice, The ExeQfind Group—joined IRC in 2008 and has been an active member firm representing the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Mr. Acosta will also leverage his experience in the industrial sector to serve as the Americas’ leader for the industrial / manufacturing practice group.

IRC also strengthened its global presence adding adVeci Advisors as a new member firm in Luxembourg. adVeci Advisors will become IRC Luxembourg. Dimitri Davreux is the managing partner at adVeci Advisors. With more than 20 years of experience in senior HR roles in Europe, Asia and the U.S., he has expertise in the creation, reorganization and transformation of companies in the financial, banking, professional services and PE-backed sectors. adVeci Advisors provides executive search, outplacement, and talent assessment.

The firm’s practices include financial services, service providers, healthcare, PE and investment managers. “It is exciting to welcome Dimitri and his team to the IRC global alliance,” said Mr. Motejzik. “With its high degree of international openness and strong fiscal sector, Luxembourg provides many IRC partners opportunities to leverage our global presence and deliver high-end executive search solutions, especially within the financial services, professional services, and PE-backed organizations, locally and globally.”

