Jorgenson Consulting Seeking New CEO for Quad Cities Chamber

April 1, 2022 – The economic strength of the non-profit sector has increased in recent years, and it is now the third largest employer in the U.S. This has certainly kept search firms busy. Greensboro, NC-based Jorgenson Consulting has been selected to assist the Quad Cities Chamber in finding the next president and chief executive officer. The firm will conduct a series of meetings with the search committee, chamber staff, members of the chamber’s board of directors and a cross-section of community stakeholders to develop a position description that captures the preferred candidate’s desired experience and leadership characteristics. Jorgenson Consulting is expected to complete the executive search process later this summer, the chamber said.

LaDrina Wilson, chamber board vice chair and CEO of IMAN Consulting, will lead the search committee. “The Quad Cities Chamber is in a great position to find a passionate and capable professional to lead us into the future,” Dr. Wilson said. “We’re committed to finding the right person to represent our region and help us reach our audacious goals of growing our region’s GDP and economy, as well as engaging more businesses.”

Additional committee members include Mara Downing, Deere & Company; Mo Hyder, Rhythm City Casino Resort; Caitlin Russell, Russell; and Corri Spiegel, City of Davenport. Feedback will be sought from community leaders and chamber members during the search process with the board of directors approving the hire.

After four years serving as president and CEO, Paul Rumler left the Quad Cities Chamber in mid-March to head CCIM Institute, a commercial real estate organization. Mike Oberhaus, chief strategy officer, is serving as interim CEO.

Founded in 2010, The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is the community and economic development organization serving western Illinois and eastern Iowa. Its mission is to strengthen and enhance the local business environment, represent the interests of its members, and foster balanced growth in the Quad Cities region. The chamber serves upwards of 2,000 businesses and 80,000 employees across a wide spectrum of industries, from retail and manufacturing to defense and logistics, along with many others — large, medium and small.

Founded in 1992, Jorgenson Consulting focuses on the fields of non-profit, economic and community development. The firm, which serves state organizations as well as a multitude of organizational structures, has led searches in rural communities, mid-sized markets, and metropolitan regions. In addition to North Carolina, Jorgenson Consulting has offices in Colorado, Florida, Maryland and New York.

Specialist Recruiters

Todd W.S. Jorgenson, managing director and principal, specializes in executive searches for non-profit, community, and economic development entities throughout the U.S. His experience includes non-profit executive searches, information technology searches, executive compensation, sales operation management, business development, and sales.

He began his career recruiting software engineers from the U.S. Department of Defense and National Security agencies to work on classified government contractor projects. He also worked in the field of information technology and telecommunications infrastructure, working for successful technology-based companies like U.S. Robotics, 3Com, and Universal Access. His experience ranges from business development to running the Middle East and Africa sale operations out of Paris, France.

Joan Jorgenson, managing director and principal, brings over 25 years of executive search experience within the economic development, chamber of commerce, government and private sector organizations. She has held consulting and human resource management positions at PHH Fantus, Beatrice Companies, Gould, and American Hospital Supply Corp. Her areas of expertise include executive search, public and private sector organization development, compensation, and policy development. She has conducted numerous executive search assignments for chamber and economic and community development executives throughout the country.

Recent Placement

Jorgenson Consulting recently recruited Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer as its new president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. She brings with her more than 25 years of highly collaborative, results-oriented executive leadership in the fast-paced economic and community development industry spanning Fortune 500 companies, non-profit organizations, and her own consulting practice.

“Johnna’s successful business track record, wide experience in economic development, and infectious high energy will take our Chamber & EDC to the next level,” said Mike Juran, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC board chair, and CEO of Altia. “Most importantly, she is deeply aligned with our mission to create economic prosperity for all in Colorado Springs and surrounding regions.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media