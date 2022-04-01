Harris Search Associates Seeks New Dean for Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science

April 1, 2022 – Dublin, OH-based executive recruitment firm Harris Search Associates has been enlisted to lead the search for the next dean of the College of Science and Health (COSH) at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science (CDU) in Los Angeles. Reporting to the executive vice president for academic affairs/provost, the dean is responsible for guiding, directing, and overseeing the educational programs and auxiliary units in the COSH, providing leadership in the educational and professional missions of the college, overseeing the personnel policies and procedures of its faculty and staff, and developing and administering the budget of the college.

The successful candidate in this position will be expected to lead the college to a new level of excellence with new programming, outreach, and recruitment, said Harris Search Associates. The candidate will focus on making all the programs in the COSH “destination programs” emphasizing health disparities. The dean of the COSH will be expected to advance the founding principles, values, and mission of Charles R. Drew University. The individual will be charged with showing clarity in presentations, treating students and colleagues with respect and compassion, and demonstrating the ability to work with a variety of people and issues. The dean should also objective, deal with differing viewpoints, be flexible, and manage the evolving growth of the college.

Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science is a private, nonprofit, community-founded, student-centered university committed to cultivating diverse health professions leaders who are dedicated to social justice and health equity for underserved populations through outstanding education, clinical service, and community engagement. CDU is also a leader in health disparities research with a focus on education, training, treatment, and care in cancer, diabetes, cardiometabolic, and HIV/AIDS.

Related: Why Universities Have Stepped Up Efforts to Involve Search Firms

In the five decades since the school was incorporated in 1966, CDU has graduated more than 600 physicians, over 1,270 physician assistants and over 1,700 other health professionals, as well as training over 2,700 physician specialists through its sponsored residency programs. Its School of Nursing has graduated over 1,400 nursing professionals, including more than 1,000 family nurse practitioners.

An IIC Partners Member Firm

Harris Search Associates, an IIC Partners member firm, is a leading global higher education executive search and board advisory consulting firm with 44 offices in 33 countries worldwide. The firm’s higher education executive search practice is focused on identifying and attracting leaders to support the growth of clients in the areas of research, science, engineering, academic medicine, and healthcare enterprises. Clients include leading universities, research parks, institutes, academic medical centers, and healthcare organizations driving global innovation and discovery. Founded in 1997, Harris Search Associates was modeled after the first premier management consulting firms, In addition to its Ohio headquarters, the firm has regional offices in San Francisco and Dallas.

Navigating the Insular World of Academic Recruiting

Passionate about higher education, recruiters for the academic sector face a range of challenges than those in other areas are unlikely to see, says Shawn M. Hartman, of Washington, D.C.-based Academic Search. Widespread input from across an institution’s community, lengthier searches and state sunshine laws are just some of the issues that executive recruiters working for institutions of higher learning must deftly navigate.

Founder and managing partner Jeffrey Harris leads the firm’s higher education, academic medicine, and healthcare administration practices. Prior to establishing the firm in 1997, Mr. Harris worked five years for a leading retained executive search firm where he concentrated on senior assignments on behalf of leading engineering, research, and health sciences clients. He is the global leader of the IIC Partners higher education/academic medicine practice, and from 2010 to 2013, was appointed to the board of IIC Partners as vice-chair for the Americas.

Recent clients include Michigan State University, Purdue University, Indiana University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Medical College of Wisconsin, University at Buffalo, Vanderbilt University, Oakland University, University of South Florida, University of Nebraska, Vanderbilt University, Kansas State University, University of North Dakota, University of South Dakota, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Meharry Medical College, and Oregon Health & Science University.

Related: Harris Search Associates Lands CIO for the University of Tennessee

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media