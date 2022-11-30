Jobplex Names Four New Partners

November 30, 2022 – Jobplex, the Chicago-based partner company of DHR Global, has named four new partners – Shea Jaenicke, Steve McClellan, Jill Pantano, and Kara Rae Linn–to its ranks.

Mr. Jaenicke, based in Los Angeles, joins the firm in the advanced technology practice group. With more than a decade of experience in search, he works primarily with founders and executive leaders at high-growth international technology companies, venture capital firms, and scaling technology start-ups. Mr. Jaenicke partners closely with his clients, helping them to reach their goals through strategic hires and providing a holistic solution around talent acquisition.

Mr. Jaenicke has completed searches across a broad range of technology domains including fintech, martech, insurtech, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, software development, and dev-ops. He specializes in placing commercial, go-to-market and senior leadership roles within sales, marketing, operations, and key technology functions, primarily in leading SaaS and high-growth technology companies.

Prior to joining Jobplex, Mr. Jaenicke was director of executive search and managing partner for a global boutique search firm specializing in the global technology sector, helping international companies and start-ups to scale and build their footprint in the U.S. Previously, he worked for over 10 years in sales, general management, and operations with leading consumer brands.

Deep Experience

Mr. McClellan, based in Atlanta, joins the financial services practice group. With over 25 years of C-suite experience in the private equity and public markets, he began his search career as a partner at a boutique search firm, where he had a consistent track record of mentoring and recruiting executives in private equity, private and public companies.

Prior to DHR, he worked in financial services working for Bank of America and First Union. He also held roles such as president, CEO, CFO, and COO for portfolio companies owned by private equity companies like First Boston, Guggenheim, and Blackstone.

“I was attracted to Jobplex because of its depth of search and consulting services and the collaborative nature of its highly professional team,” said Mr. McClellan.

Ms. Pantano serves in the consumer and retail practice group. She has a proven track record with national Fortune 10 companies, placing marketing, creative, merchandising, product, planning and finance, supply chain and logistics, and customer service leaders. Prior to joining Jobplex, Ms. Pantano served for 14 years as executive vice president of a boutique executive search firm, where she led and grew the retail practice into becoming a leader in its space.

Previously, Ms. Pantano had a successful career in retail, most notably as vice president of merchandising for Retail Brand Alliance, the parent company to Brooks Brothers. She started her career in retail with ABC Carpet & Home before moving on to lead retail merchandising teams for large retail organizations for 12 years.

Serving Life Sciences Clients

Ms. Linn joins the healthcare and life science practice group. She partners closely with organizations requiring specialized assistance in finding professionals who are adept at applying analytical, technical, and data science knowledge to catalyze positive change in the life sciences industry.

With more than 15 years of executive search experience serving the life sciences sector, Ms. Linn is well connected to the top-performing 10 percent of biostatisticians in the drug development industry. These are predominately PhD-level biostatisticians whose experience and knowledge of drug discovery and development make them indispensable to bottom-line results. Ms. Linn is versed in clinical biostatistics as well as the unique requirements on the non-clinical side and has helped companies across the industry recruit top performers in both clinical and non-clinical roles.

Jobplex named Justin Hirsch as chief executive officer and human resources practice group leader. “Justin has been instrumental to the establishment of Jobplex as the emerging leader search firm of choice,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “He’s successfully evolved the brand, built awareness, brought credibility, developed the team, and grown the business through exceptional client service and sharp business insights. We’re honored to have him on our team.” Mr. Hirsch previously served as president and HR executive search lead and has driven the firm’s growth for the past 10 years. The firm says that he continues in this capacity in an elevated role to guide Jobplex into the future.

Prior to joining Jobplex, she co-founded and led Denham and Steele, an executive search firm specialized in serving biopharmaceutical companies in the life sciences industry in positions such as research, discovery, clinical development and manufacturing.

Jobplex, founded in 1996, is a global talent acquisition solutions company that serves a diverse client base. The firm was created to meet the needs of the next generation recruiting market, complementing the senior-level retained executive search services provided by DHR International. In partnership, the two companies are designed to provide a total recruitment solution.

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. The firm’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment and succession planning services tailored to the qualities and specifications of its client base.

