IMD International Search Group Adds Member Firm in Spain

October 17, 2023 – Global executive search consortium IMD International Search Group recently expanded in Madrid, Spain, with the addition of Padula & Partners as its newest member firm. Padula & Partners has a track record in executive search on the Spanish market as it was founded in 2005. They have since then provided bespoke service to clients in a vast range of sectors including life science (pharmaceutical, medical devices), real estate, industrial (notably engineering and automotive), technology (IT, telecommunications), consumer goods and services (food and beverages, distribution), consulting and media.

Executive search is at the core of Padula & Partners services, yet they also developed overtime additional services such as leadership programs (training, development, and consulting), executive coaching, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) as well as consulting in political leadership, public affairs and government relations.

“This combined set of competencies, along with the excellent contacts and previous opportunities of cooperation have from the start persuaded IMD that Euprepio Padula and his team were the perfect match with IMD members,” the global consortium said. “We trust this new partnership will be highly fruitful on both sides and look forward to our collaboration.”

Spain’s capitalist mixed economy is the 14th largest worldwide and the fifth largest in the European Union, as well as the Eurozone’s fourth largest. Spain was the second most visited country in the world, recording 82 million tourists which marked the fifth consecutive year of record-beating numbers. Spanish companies invested in fields like renewable energy commercialization (Iberdrola was the world’s largest renewable energy operator); technology companies like Telefónica, Abengoa, Mondragon Corp., Movistar, Hisdesat, and Indra; train manufacturers like CAF and Talgo; global corporations such as the textile company Inditex; petroleum companies like Repsol and Cepsa; and infrastructure, with six of the 10 biggest international construction firms specializing in transport being Spanish, such as Ferrovial, Acciona, ACS, OHL, and FCC.

Founded in 1972, IMD International Search Group is one of the top 15 global search organizations with more than 40 offices in major markets and business centers throughout the world. Its executive search professionals, many of whom held senior positions in the industry sectors they now serve, conduct hundreds of senior-level searches for clients worldwide each year.

Related: IMD International Search Adds New Member in Romania

The consortium said: “We are proud to have retained many members for decades now, for instance Dr. Heimeier & Partner (member since 1989), Telkes Consulting (1997), Sirca Executive Search (1998), IMS Talent (2001), Lisberg (2002), Panamera (2003), Schilling Partners (2004), and Executive Network (2005). This stability allowed us to build trustful relationships, to the benefit of our clients. It also helped attract new members during the last decade, expanding our geographical coverage to Australia and New Zealand (Fisher Leadership), Brazil (Osser & Osser), Chile (SommerGroup), China (GMPTalent International), and the U.S, (Alder Koten, Onstott Group).”

Recent Addition

IMD recently strengthened its presence in North America with the additions of Radar HeadHunters in Montreal and Silvester & Company in Salt Lake City, UT. “With these additions, IMD therefore covers North America in a wider range of industry sectors and functional areas, on C-level and board positions,” the organization said. “Our existing member firms, Alder Koten from Houston, TX, and three offices in Mexico, and Onstott Group from Boston, are looking forward to the new cooperation opportunity. Welcome aboard to our new colleagues.”

IMD International Search Group Opens Office in Serbia

IMD International Search Group has opened a new office in Belgrade, Serbia. The office will not only cover the Serbian market but also the surrounding countries as well: Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Albania, Bosnia, Montenegro, and Kosovo. Created under the initiative of Dejan Aleksic, managing partner of Dr. Heimeier & Partners in Düsseldorf, the office will be managed by two local partners: Ana Santovac and Petra Spasojevic. “Ana and Petra put a lot of work and great effort into building the new office from scratch,” said Mr. Aleksic. “We are glad to expand our international team with these two experienced, ambitious, and committed consultants with an extensive network.”

Founded in 2005, Radar Headhunters International has spent the last five years focused on growing its practice to better service its client’s outside of Canada, migrating toward a fully retained executive search business. Its team of leaders has invested massively in artificial intelligence-based sourcing, ranking, and communications tools giving Radar a competitive advantage in the global executive search space. The Radar team operates across various sectors, placing executives in notably consumer, industrial (energy, paper, packaging and recycling, aerospace), transportation and logistics, life sciences (pharmaceuticals, diagnosis equipment, medical manufacturing and distribution), and technology. Radar has a bilingual team in French and English to help clients in both Canada and the U.S. Patrick McLean leads the firm as president and CEO.

Related: IMD International Search Group Appoints President; New Board Members Elected

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; and Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media