IMD International Search Group Adds New Member Firms in North America

June 7, 2023 – Executive search consultants are seeing an increase in hiring mandates from around the world. To meet the demand, they continue to develop new practices, hire new recruiters, and open new locations. Global recruiting consortiums, meanwhile, are taking advantage of a resurgence in certain geographic areas. Global executive search consortium IMD International Search Group recently expanded in North America with the additions of Radar HeadHunters in Montreal and Silvester & Company in Salt Lake City, UT. “With these additions, IMD therefore covers North America in a wider range of industry sectors and functional areas, on C-level and board positions,” the organization said. “Our existing member firms, Alder Koten from Houston, TX, and three offices in Mexico, and Onstott Group from Boston, are looking forward to the new cooperation opportunity. Welcome aboard to our new colleagues.”

Founded in 2005, Radar Headhunters International has spent the last five years focused on growing its practice to better service its client’s outside of Canada, migrating toward a fully retained executive search business. Its team of leaders has invested massively in artificial intelligence-based sourcing, ranking, and communications tools giving Radar a competitive advantage in the global executive search space. The Radar team operates across various sectors, placing executives in notably consumer, industrial (energy, paper, packaging and recycling, aerospace), transportation and logistics, life sciences (pharmaceuticals, diagnosis equipment, medical manufacturing and distribution), and technology. Radar has a bilingual team in French and English to help clients in both Canada and the U.S. Patrick McLean leads the firm as president and CEO.

Established in 1994, Silvester & Company has nearly three decades of experience in executive search and has placed hundreds of C-suite and senior leaders in highly regulated, advanced manufacturing, and technology driven industries including aerospace and defense, mining and natural resources, medical device technology, SaaS, fintech, and more. Clients range from large publicly traded companies, private equity, venture capital backed, and even small family-owned businesses. Jennifer Silvester became CEO in 2014 and now runs the firm alongside their managing director and partner, Marika Akers. Together with their team of executive search associates and staff, the firm helps guide clients through the position assessment, recruitment, and selection process.

IMD International Search Group has opened a new office in Belgrade, Serbia. The office will not only cover the Serbian market but also the surrounding countries as well: Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Albania, Bosnia, Montenegro, and Kosovo. Created under the initiative of Dejan Aleksic, managing partner of Dr. Heimeier & Partners in Düsseldorf, the office will be managed by two local partners: Ana Santovac and Petra Spasojevic. “Ana and Petra put a lot of work and great effort into building the new office from scratch,” said Mr. Aleksic. “We are glad to expand our international team with these two experienced, ambitious, and committed consultants with an extensive network.”

Founded in 1972, IMD International Search Group is one of the top 15 global search organizations with more than 40 offices in major markets and business centers throughout the world. Its executive search professionals, many of whom held senior positions in the industry sectors they now serve, conduct hundreds of senior-level searches for clients worldwide each year.

The consortium said: “We are proud to have retained many members for decades now, for instance Dr. Heimeier & Partner (member since 1989), Telkes Consulting (1997), Sirca Executive Search (1998), IMS Talent (2001), Lisberg (2002), Panamera (2003), Schilling Partners (2004), and Executive Network (2005). This stability allowed us to build trustful relationships, to the benefit of our clients. It also helped attract new members during the last decade, expanding our geographical coverage to Australia and New Zealand (Fisher Leadership), Brazil (Osser & Osser), Chile (SommerGroup), China (GMPTalent International), and the U.S, (Alder Koten, Onstott Group).”

