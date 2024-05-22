Howe-Lewis International Seeking Chief Advancement Officer for The Juilliard School

May 22, 2024 – Executive recruitment firm Howe-Lewis International has been selected by The Juilliard School to lead in its search for a new chief advancement officer. Reporting to the president of Juilliard and leading a team of 22, the chief advancement officer will join Juilliard at a pivotal moment in the school’s history and will have the opportunity to work with an exceptionally dedicated, passionate, and gifted leadership team and an engaged and supportive board of trustees. This executive will design and execute a multifaceted, robust development strategy to meet Juilliard’s current and future resource needs as well as its ambitious aspirations. They will serve as a key advisor on philanthropy and will create and implement strategies to ensure Juilliard’s continued success and expanded impact through increased philanthropic support.

The chief advancement officer will be an established, senior leadership professional with proven revenue generating expertise and success. Howe-Lewis explains that he/she/they will bring a deep appreciation for the rich history, achievements, and aspirations of Juilliard, and the ability to effectively articulate the president’s new vision to diverse audiences.

This executive will be a strategist who is able to translate big-picture vision to tactics and action, and who demonstrates success building and leading a successful development program in a higher education, performing arts, or other relevant not-for-profit setting. The successful candidate will have an impressive history of achievement as a frontline major gift solicitor and will have first-hand knowledge of capital/endowment campaign planning and execution, according to Howe-Lewis. An innovator and builder with a solid understanding of pipeline/moves management and a track record as a change agent, this executive will show willingness to experiment with new approaches to resource development and will share knowledge of best practices in the advancement/development field.

Juilliard was founded in 1905 and since that time it has become one of the best performing arts academies in the country and in the world. Today, the school has an enrollment of 499 undergraduate and 359 graduate students in a variety of degree and diploma programs in the performing arts. Highly selective, the school admitted only seven percent of its applicants in 2016.

In 2017, Juilliard used Isaacson, Miller to recruit Damian Woetzel, a renowned former principal dancer for the New York City Ballet, as its seventh president, a role he still holds today. Mr. Woetzel, whose career with the New York City Ballet spanned 23 years, is celebrated internationally for his performances across a wide range of repertory. In addition to his positions at the Aspen Institute and Vail Dance Festival, he is also an independent director, choreographer, and producer.

Founded in 1975, Howe-Lewis International focuses on the not-for-profit and healthcare sectors. Its clients represent a full range of education, cultural arts, healthcare, human services, membership and advocacy organizations. The firm is led by co-managing directors Patricia Anne Greco and Esther Rosenberg. Ms. Greco has over 20 years of executive search experience. Ms. Rosenberg has conducted searches for local, national and global health, education, human services, advocacy, cultural and community-based organizations.

​Chief Advancement Officers

“The field of advancement is an extension of development / fundraising,” said Gerard F. Cattie, managing director at Diversified Search. “Over the past two decades, educational institutions and non-profit organizations have shifted toward more integrated models of collaboration between communications, marketing, branding and development,” he said. Advancement, he added, represents the full integration of these functions under a singular leader: the chief advancement officer.

“Today, advancement talent is being groomed within all parts of the non-profit sector and within organizations that comprehend the direct connectivity between messaging and contributed revenue. The function is only relevant to organizations within the non-profit sector,” he added.

