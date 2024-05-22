Russell Reynolds Associates Names Head of Middle East

May 22, 2024 – Global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates has named Nicolas Manset as the head of the Middle East. He will lead the firm’s operations across the Gulf Cooperation Council and neighboring countries, continuing to build on the company’s strategic partnerships in the Middle East. “Nicolas’ appointment indicates the firm’s strong commitment to enhancing relationships and building further business opportunities across the region,” said Filiep Deforche, co-lead of Russell Reynolds Associates EMEA. “His proven track record of delivering transformative leadership solutions, combined with his uniquely global and culturally sensitive approach, makes him the ideal leader for the firm’s development in this market.”

With over 30 years of international experience, Mr. Manset has a wealth of expertise, with a particular focus on asset and wealth management and global banking. He has worked on assignments across a range of senior executive positions around the world, including CEOs, chief investment officers, and non-executive roles. He also helps private equity funds, insurers, and asset management firms build and strengthen their boards and leadership teams. Mr. Manset has been with Russell Reynolds Associates for more than 20 years. He began his career in corporate communications at JP Morgan in Paris.

“I am honored to be leading our outstanding team in the Middle East,” said Mr. Manset. “We are committed to expanding our footprint in the region, including strengthening our existing relationships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and positioning RRA at the forefront of leadership excellence in this fast-growing market. I look forward to further helping progressive clients and organizations tackle their most important and complex leadership issues.”

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Its 520-plus consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and non-profit organizations across all industries and regions. The firm also conducts in-depth organizational culture assessment and measures the cultural fit of key leadership and candidates in the following areas: arts and culture, global development, higher education, non-profit health and human services, public sector, social justice and advocacy, as well as trade and professional associations.

The firm provides executive search services across all areas of the global media, entertainment, technology, and athletics markets. The firm’s consultants bring the experience and ability to assess competencies and cultural fit of board members, CEOs, senior functional leadership and players, with expertise in professional sports teams and leagues (CEOs, general managers, coaches and players); digital, media and entertainment; and technology-based start-ups.

Newly Appointed Leaders

Russell Reynolds recently named Gemma Burgess as a managing director to join Deb Barbanel as co-lead of the global real estate practice. She is jointly based in the firm’s New York and Chicago offices. “We welcome Gemma and the experience she brings to the Russell Reynolds team,” said Constantine Alexandrakis, CEO of Russell Reynolds Associates. “With her wealth of knowledge across international markets and both institutional and non-institutional capital in the global real estate industry, we look forward to what we can accomplish under her leadership alongside Deb Barbanel’s in this complex and expanding industry.”

The addition of CEO Richard Davis and his 10-member leadership advisory team based in Toronto is expected to fortify RRA’s already strong capabilities in this area and help drive growth throughout the Canadian market.

Ms. Burgess most recently served as CEO and vice chairman at Ferguson Partners, a boutique executive search and consulting firm. She brings 20 years of search and consulting experience to her clients in private equity, investment management, real estate investment trust (REIT), structured finance, hedge funds and investment banking.

Russell Reynolds also recently appointed Sherman Leung as the head of Greater China practice, taking over the leadership role from Grace Cheng to lead the business growth and operations in China. “With over 20 years of experience, Sherman Leung possesses extraordinary vision and leadership in market expansion and client success,” said Ms. Cheng, non-executive chairman. “His appointment indicates a significant step to the firm’s development in China. I believe that under his leadership, the firm will effectively execute our strategy in the Chinese market and create sustainable value for clients.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media