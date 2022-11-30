Lindauer Places Chief Advancement Officer for Deerfield Academy

November 30, 2022 – Lindauer recently assisted in the recruitment of Charles “Chuck” Ramsay as chief advancement officer for Deerfield Academy, a Massachusetts co-educational preparatory school. The assignment was spearheaded by Libby Roberts, senior vice president, and consultant Chandra Montgomery.

Mr. Ramsay brings over 27 years of experience in the advancement profession to his work at Deerfield and, as an alumnus of the school, a deep knowledge and understanding of the Academy. “I cannot think of a better person to succeed Ann Romberger and lead Deerfield’s talented and dedicated advancement team,” said John Austin, head of school.

The school’s new chief advancement officer was previously director of principal and major gifts for Phillips Exeter Academy. Earlier in his career, he served as regional director of major gifts at Phillips Exeter. He played a key role in the school’s $305 million campaign—The Exeter Initiatives. Prior to his second stint at Phillips Exeter, Mr. Ramsay was director of principal gifts and international advancement at Mount Holyoke College. Before that, he was director of individual gifts at the college. During his time at Mount Holyoke, Mr. Ramsay helped lead and complete a $300 million campaign during a time of economic downturn.

Mr. Ramsay grew up in Amherst and entered Deerfield in 1985 as a 10th grader. After Deerfield, Chuck attended Hobart College in Geneva, NY, and received a bachelor’s degree in political science. Following graduation, he remained at Hobart, taking on his first role in advancement as an annual fund officer and later as a major gift officer during the college’s $75 million campaign in the early 1990s.

Founded in 1797, Deerfield Academy is an independent secondary school committed to high standards of scholarship, citizenship, and personal responsibility. It has an enrollment of about 650 students and 125 faculty members.

Serving Non-Profits

Lindauer serves higher and secondary education, hospitals, academic research centers, think tanks, research facilities, and foundations, as well as advocacy, public service, social justice and other mission-driven non-profits. The firm has led searches for the Boston YMCA, Center for Applied Special Technology, Healthy Minds Innovations/Center for Healthy Minds, the University of Texas at Austin and the Cockrell School of Engineering, among others. Deb Taft, chief executive officer, leads Lindauer with over 25 years of executive and senior-level experience across the non-profit sector, from education to healthcare/academic medicine to the youth service and voluntary sectors. Her expertise includes governance, strategic planning, fundraising, program and staff management, strategic marketing, analytics, and constituent engagement, as well as talent recruitment, retention, and development.

Lindauer Assists Pacifica Graduate Institute in Recruitment of a New CEO

Lindauer has assisted in the recruitment of Leonie Mattison as president and CEO of Pacifica Graduate Institute, a graduate school in Santa Barbara, CA, specializing in depth psychology. She becomes the first black director of the school. Deb Taft and Tensie Taylor led the assignment. “After extensive consultation with a wide range of stakeholders and a unanimous board vote, we are confident Dr. Mattison is the best leader for Pacifica’s future and we welcome her to the Pacifica community,” said Thyonne Gordon, chair of the board of trustees.

Ms. Roberts has extensive philanthropic experience at top organizations establishing relationships with diverse constituents, focusing on strategic planning, executive search, team building, and board development. Her signature clients at Lindauer since 2014 have included: Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Berea College, Brookings Institution, Cranbrook Educational Community, Emerson College, Massachusetts General Hospital, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mind Springs Health, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the Museum of Arts and Design, and University of Technology Sydney.

Ms. Montgomery has nearly 25 years of non-profit sector experience. Her background spans higher education, academic medicine, youth services, public media, and museums. Over the past two-plus decades, Ms. Montgomery has honed skills and expertise in advancement services, fundraising strategy, foundation relations, DEIB principles, and human resources.

Prior to joining the firm, she oversaw grateful patient discovery, pipeline development, data management, and gift services for health sciences and the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California (USC). She also launched and co-chaired the University Advancement DEI Council. Prior to USC, Ms. Montgomery led prospect development teams at National Public Radio and Virginia Commonwealth University.

