Massey Henry Tapped to Find Inaugural CEO for the Building Ontario Fund

May 22, 2024 – Toronto-based executive search firm Massey Henry has selected to lead the search for the inaugural CEO for the Building Ontario Fund, a new, independent, board‐governed, crown agency that will enable public-sector pension plans, other trusted institutional investors, and Indigenous communities to further participate in large-scale infrastructure projects across the province. Reporting to the board of directors, the inaugural CEO is responsible for management and administration of Building Ontario Fund’s operations, exercising any powers and regulatory duties assigned to the CEO by the board.

Acting as the key representative of the entity, Massey Henry says that the CEO oversees the progress of the organization in fulfilling its mandate to invest and seek to attract investment from qualified institutional investors, public sector entities, governments, and Indigenous communities in Ontario infrastructure projects that will generate revenue and be in the public interest. As the inaugural CEO, the position will set the course and direction for the organization, including creating the strategy, and building and attracting a highly skilled and motivated team with the appropriate corporate culture.

Those applying should will visionary, strategic leaders with extensive experience at the executive level of an organization in the financial sector (such as a financial institution, pension fund, asset manager or investment fund) — and/or the infrastructure industry — with significant size and scale, including managing human and financial resources and operating within a complex governance structure. A recognized leader with extensive experience overseeing and executing infrastructure financing transactions with domestic and global institutional investors, Massey Henry explains that the successful candidate brings exceptional relationship management skills, possessing the expertise and gravitas to function as a leading spokesperson, drive progress and execute on key initiatives.

Candidates will have knowledge of infrastructure finance lending practices, investments, and transaction structures, including expertise in the complexities associated with multi-billion-dollar projects. They should also have insights into current issues and challenges associated with deploying private sector financing to support major infrastructure projects. Massey Henry says that a strong understanding of the Canadian infrastructure landscape and the roles of the federal, provincial-territorial and municipal governments is preferred.

Streamlined, Collaborative Approach

Launched in 2021, Massey Henry is an executive search and board advisory firm specializing in financial services and the public sector. Michael Henry is the founder and managing partner of the firm. He said the firm’s aim was to set a new standard for executive recruiting with a streamlined, collaborative approach that enables organizations to recruit diverse top talent for urgent, transformational roles.

Mr. Henry specializes in leadership recruitment for financial institutions, asset management, insurance, financial and risk management, and securities and non-securities regulation organizations across Canada. In addition to his core executive search work, Mr. Henry serves as an advisor to boards of directors on their overall composition, capabilities, and succession planning strategies at public sector and financial services institutions.

Massey Henry has assisted in the recruitment of Cheryl Maksymiw as chief risk officer and chief financial officer of SaskCentral. “Cheryl brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, with deep enterprise risk management and financial reporting expertise,” Massey Henry said. “Having held progressive positions with the organization since 2009, Cheryl brings a nuanced understanding of SaskCentral’s business and culture to the role.”

Ms. Maksymiw joined SaskCentral in 2009 and was appointed to the position of interim (CFO/CRO) in April 2023. Prior to that appointment, she was the head of financial management and reporting, a position she held for more than five years. Prior to joining SaskCentral, Ms. Maksymiw held senior analyst positions with CUETS Financial, The Canada Life Assurance Company and Deloitte.

Using artificial intelligence technology combined with sector expertise, Massey Henry provides candidate research and a diverse candidate pool, while using custom criteria to assess each candidate for fit. Clients have 24/7 access to their search process which is designed to enhance decision-making and reduce timelines by half.

The firm is backed by an experienced advisory board of top leaders, including George Cooke, board chair of OMERS; Bill Hatanaka, board chair of Ontario Health; Johanne Brossard, board director and former president and CEO of ING Direct Canada; Eric Wetlaufer, board director of Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and the TMX Group; Lynne Kilpatrick, board director and senior retail banking executive; and Sharon Pel, chair of the board of trustees for OPTrust.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media