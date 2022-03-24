Horton International Partners with Asia Carbon Search

March 24, 2022 – Horton International has expanded into the Asian market by forming a new alliance with Asia Carbon Search, a leadership search and advisory firm with offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Singapore. “China has always been a key growth market for our clients presenting significant cross border opportunities for search and leadership development, and we are thrilled to welcome our new partners in China, Asia Carbon to Horton International,” said Maneesh Ajmani, chairman of the board at Horton International. “As one of the top executive search firms in APAC, Asia Carbon will further strengthen our presence in the APAC region. Janet Lui and the team have deep knowledge of and an on the ground presence in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and we feel excited and privileged to be working with them.”

Since launching in 2008, Asian Carbon Search has supported Asian businesses as they build highly leadership teams. The firm has become a mainstay organization in niches such as asset management, private equity, professional services, real estate, and VC backed start-ups.

“From guiding organizations in the right direction when searching for leaders, to assessing and selecting new talent, and aligning talent management programs with commercial strategies, Asia Carbon Search will bring a wealth of experience to the existing team at Horton International,” the firm said.

Managing directors of Asia Carbon Search, Janet Lui and Daniel Dat, will be overseeing the new partnership from their offices in Asia, providing on-the-ground local experience and knowledge to ensure a successful expansion.

“Asia Carbon has had a strong position in the executive search market across China, Hong Kong and Singapore since 2008,” said Ms. Lui. “Our group of highly qualified consultants have rich experience and expertise covering a range of verticals. With this foundation, we hope to help strengthen Horton International. In turn, their well-established network will undoubtedly help deepen our relationship with existing clients and expand our business with new clients across the globe.”

Ms. Lui has over 30 years of management and consultancy experience and brings a diverse range of experience after spending her career advising multinational and regional companies on how to realize their full potential.

Similarly, bringing over 20 years of financial services experience, Mr. Dat will use his market knowledge, business-building experience, and management skills to advise clients and candidates on market issues and leadership strategy.

Growing Global Firm

Recognized among the prestigious Hunt Scanlon Media’s Global 40 Executive Search Companies, Horton International is a global recruiting firm with more than 40 offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The firm works in close tandem with clients’ internal staffing organizations and line managers. Horton offers solutions to recruiting and resourcing challenges for a diverse range of organizations, from small, privately held start-ups to leading global corporations.

Horton recently expanded in Mexico with its merger of talent solutions and leadership firm Atabay Consulting. “At Horton International we have been consistently working on building our leadership team, our service offering, and our global presence,” said Mr. Ajmani. “This merger is yet another step in strengthening our offering for our regional and global clients. We welcome William, Mafer, and Monica to the Horton International family.”

Atabay Consulting is a boutique search firm in Mexico. Specializing in executive search, management assessment, board services, and talent solutions, Atabay supports organizations in evaluating talent and preparing businesses for the future of leadership. As a result of the merger, the Horton International Mexico team will relocate to Atabay’s headquarters in Mexico City. “This merger represents a stronger future for the business, and I look forward to continuing to work amongst respected and likeminded professionals and friends,” said William Gaber, partner at Atabay Consulting. “I am pleased to have the chance to build a fantastic business together and look forward to the future.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media