What Candidates are Really Looking for In New Jobs 

March 24, 2022 – “New normal” is a phrase encompassing the innovative world of working from home and spending less time in a traditional office setting. Since the second half of last year, 75 percent of the roles within the corporate development practice of Charles Aris Executive Search filled were fully remote. Of the remaining non-remote 25 percent, half of those roles saw at least one offer turndown. With offer acceptance rates ramping up in 2022, the firm curated three “must haves” for clients looking to onboard fresh talent.

“Candidates are looking for the opportunity to work from home when needed and to visit the office when needed,” said Diane DeRosa-Fedor, author of the report. “While a good work-from-home setup is essential, the ability to meet with colleagues in a safe, in-person environment is also important. As COVID rates fluctuate and vaccines are readily available, more candidates have expressed their desire for hybrid schedules.”

The Charles Aris report noted that candidates frequently say they miss the “office banter” and interaction of an in-person workplace. “Whether employees are working remote, in-person, or enjoy a hybrid schedule, the ability to interact with colleagues is a huge bonus for candidates seeking new roles,” the report said. “Organizations that lean heavy on collaboration can alleviate the isolation that comes with flexibility.”

Remote work often challenges typical workplace schedules by muddying the waters between work and home, said Ms. DeRosa-Fedor. “But candidates claim to benefit from work cultures that let them set their own schedules, within reason. If something comes up and work must be molded into other parts of the day, it’s become increasingly important for organizations to foster a culture of understanding.”

With these three pillars in mind, the main question from our clients is “where do we go from here?” The Charles Aris report noted that while it’s not feasible for every organization to employ hybrid schedules, candidates are most interested in roles that permit the freedom to choose between different work styles. “No matter what happens in this era of uncertainty, this change in thinking appears to be here to stay,” the study said.

Best Practices for Working with Executive Recruiters

Recruiting is a nebulous industry with a lot of common misconceptions, according to report by Derek Gracey and Jacob Watkins of search firm Charles Aris. The recruiters provide a review of best practices they’ve found to be helpful when working with recruiters. Among them: be open, talk early and often, and be familiar with smart phone technology.

Be open, honest, and candid. “When we tell you about an opportunity, we want your genuine thoughts in response,” said Mr. Gracey. “If it’s a slam dunk, great! If it’s a huge miss, no problem. If a specific opportunity does not align with your career goals, simply tell us. The more open you are about your interests and objectives, the better aligned we can be in future outreach.”

Established nearly 50 years ago, Charles Aris Executive Search is a search industry pioneer focused on senior-level assignments within the strategy and business development, private equity, consumer/ retail, finance and accounting, sales and marketing, education, executive leadership, engineering and operations, chemicals, and agribusiness sectors.

Ms. DeRosa-Fedor is a practice leader at Charles Aris. Her primary focus is on corporate development and M&A roles for organizations in the transportation and technology industries. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. DeRosa-Fedor worked in corporate talent acquisition for executive, finance, and corporate development hires.

