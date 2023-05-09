Nexus Search Partners Enters the Search Industry Built on Four Pillars for Success

For Thaddeus Jones, in-depth cultural assessments, transparency and accountability, diverse candidate slates, and SVP+ executive coaching are central to serving his clients. He started his firm wanting to fill the gaps that he saw in executive search when he himself was an HR leader.

May 9, 2023 – When looking to fill an executive role, finding a value-aligned candidate is vital to your company’s future. Nexus Search Partners, an executive search and advisory firm in Charlotte, NC, was launched last year by Thaddeus Jones with this in mind. “At Nexus Search Partners, our team is reimagining the executive search process built on four comprehensive pillars,” said Mr. Jones, managing partner.

1. In-Depth Cultural Assessments

“Nexus understands that cultural fit is crucial when finding the right executive for your company,” said Mr. Jones. “We start our search process with in-depth cultural assessments of your company’s values, goals, and mission. This includes interviews with key stakeholders involved in the hiring process, along with behavioral and situational evaluations. By taking more than enough time to understand your company’s culture, our team can identify the ideal candidate who will fit seamlessly into your team.”

2. Transparency and Accountability

Transparency and accountability are critical to Nexus’ executive search process. “That’s why we position ourselves as an extension of your brand,” said Mr. Jones. “Prioritizing high-touch service and keeping our clients informed through online portal access helps us maintain consistent communication from initial candidate screenings to final interviews. It’s our job to ensure you’re in the know every step of the way.”

3. Diverse Candidate Slates

Mr. Jones explains that the firm’s diverse network of candidates opens doors for new perspectives at the executive level and introduces talent that might otherwise be overlooked. “Diversity in the workplace is incredibly valuable. Leadership teams with differing perspectives initiate growth and create opportunity,” he said. “Nexus Search Partners prioritizes placing underrepresented talent, but at the end of the day, we place the best candidate for the role.

4. SVP+ Executive Coaching

When candidates enter high-level positions, they often face difficult situations and scenarios. “The last thing we want is for them to be left without guidance and support,” Mr. Jones said. “That’s why it’s our mission to go beyond finding the right executive for your company. We offer complimentary executive coaching services for candidates to help your new hire integrate into your company’s culture and succeed in their new role.” Nexus’ coaches have led executive teams at Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, and Wells Fargo.

After nearly two decades of leading human resources talent management teams for some of the world’s largest companies, including Amazon, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Target, Mr. Jones brings a wealth of industry knowledge to Nexus Search Partners. He most recently served as executive vice president and chief talent officer for Red Ventures, a multi-billion dollar operating private equity company with more than 21 companies in its portfolio. It is also one of the largest digital media companies in the U.S.

Mr. Jones’ experience as a C-suite executive has provided him a direct line of sight into the internal structure of corporate recruiting and the role of executive search firms in the process. Throughout his career, he noticed critical gaps in executive search functionality—especially regarding diversity, understanding culture, and transparency. This led him to establish Nexus Search Partners. Mr. Jones recently sat down with Hunt Scanlon Media to discuss his firm, what sets it apart from other search firms, and what trends he is seeing in the market today.

Thaddeus, how has your past experience prepared you to launch your own search firm?

Over the past two decades, I’ve led global HR teams for Fortune 50 companies like AWS, Target, and Lowes. Most recently, I served as the executive vice president and chief talent officer at Red Ventures—a multi-billion dollar private equity firm with over 21 companies in its portfolio, including CNET, Bankrate, Lonely Planet, and The Points Guy. As an HR executive, I’ve worked directly with executive search firms and always felt like something was missing. Whether that was the lack of diversity in candidate slates, limited understanding of company culture, or minimal support for successful placements, it felt like firms were not meeting the full extent of my expectations as a corporate leader. Nexus Search Partners was built for the way I would have wanted executive search to work as a former C-level HR executive.

Describe your firm’s approach and what sets you apart from others.

The executive search process is more than simply filling a vacancy; we are reimagining it from start to finish. Our approach is centered around the four pillars I mentioned. Nexus’ commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion represents our mission to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace while placing the highest level of talent for clients.

What sectors/positions does the firm focus on?

When it comes to specific industries, our team places cross-functional executives in consumer products and services, energy, financial and professional services, life sciences, private equity, and technology. What I appreciate about Nexus is our team of corporate veterans. Not only do we thoroughly understand the verticals we work in, but we’ve also been boots on the ground. As subject-matter experts, we know the inner workings of what helps executives and their teams thrive.

What do boutique firms bring that larger ones can’t?

Boutique firms have an opportunity to reimagine how executive search functions. From outstanding customer service to focusing on diverse slates of candidates, our strategies are agile, allowing us to move quickly and exceed customer expectations. Most importantly, we treat all of our clients the same and don’t just prioritize the large ones. Most of our clients hire Nexus because we are a firm that builds value-aligned partnerships with corporate leaders while producing diverse slates of candidates that might have otherwise been overlooked. At the end of the day, we built Nexus to operate as the partner we wanted to work with.

Can you share some searches you are currently working on?

We have several cross-industry searches underway, including CEO, CHRO, CFO, chief diversity officers, and SVP of marketing. Our firm works with clients to help find the best VP-plus level talent in the market.

