HireRight Acquires Inquiro Vitae

April 5, 2023 – HireRight, a global provider of on-demand employment screening solutions and workforce solutions, has acquired Inquiro Vitae, a background screening provider based in Argentina. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is designed to allow more targeted local support for its customers hiring not only in Argentina, but across Latin America.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint into Argentina to help better serve our customers operating throughout Latin America,” said Guy Abramo, president and CEO of HireRight. “We understand the significance of local expertise when conducting employment background checks and believe that our local presence in Argentina will help set us apart from other global screening providers and open the door for new business in the region.”

The acquisition is part of HireRight’s continued investment and growth strategy in Latin America following the launch of its Mexico subsidiary in 2021 and will enable the company to extend its background screening services to local small and medium-sized businesses in the region. “This underscores our continued commitment to the region of Latin America and highlights our recognition of the vast potential and talent in this market,” said Mr. Abramo. “We look forward to further strengthening HireRight’s connection with our regional customers and continuing to meet the demands of an evolving industry.”

HireRight customers screening candidates and employees in Argentina should benefit from faster identity checks, local fulfilment of verifications in Argentina through direct connections to local sources, and commercial vendor-to-vendor screening services. Additionally, with its new local operating entity, HireRight will be able to invoice its customers in local currency the Argentine Peso.

“Considering the sustained growth of background check services in Latin America, we are happy to become part of HireRight and strengthen their offerings by incorporating clients, proprietary software, criminal and credit checks, ID validation services, and a local presence to stay closer to our customers’ needs,” said Federico Bove, regional senior director of business development at Inquiro Vitae.

Inquiro Vitae was founded in 2019 and was formerly part of the credit bureau Fidelitas. Its services include academic verifications, employment background checks, identity verification, legal searches, and continuous monitoring services.

HireRight provides background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 38,000 customers globally. In 2022, the company screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens.

Recent Acquisitions

Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

ON Partners has acquired Olympus Search Partners and added its founder, Ashley Estes, as senior partner to further expand its market growth in both PE-backed health and wellness, and TMT. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Ashley brings in over 14 years of executive search experience to our team in the areas of both PE-backed healthcare and software,” said Matt Mooney, co-president at ON Partners. “Over the last few years, ON Partners has expanded in the overall health and wellness market, specifically as it pertains to private equity-backed healthcare, IT healthcare systems, and overall health-tech. We see considerable demand and opportunity in this sector and Ashley is a wonderful addition to the team. Both her leadership and expertise will be extremely valuable.”

Private equity-backed Kingsley Gate Partners has acquired London-headquartered The Omerta Group (TOG), an executive search firm specializing in financial services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “To have a truly global financial services practice, you must be in three locations: New York, London, and Hong Kong,” said Umesh Ramakrishnan, CEO of Kingsley Gate Partners. “This acquisition strengthens our position in these key markets.” The Omerta Group will complement Kingsley Gate Partners’ strength in the U.S. and will accelerate the firm’s growing footprint across the U.K., continental Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The acquisition brings the addition of 50 experienced global financial services specialists and also builds on Kingsley Gate Partners’ existing financial services expertise, particularly in asset management.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., one of the world’s largest consulting and risk management companies, has acquired global HR search firm Frederickson Partners. Frederickson Partners has locations in a dozen cities across the U.S., including San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville, and also serves global tech hubs in London, Berlin, Paris, Mexico City, Bogota, Seoul, and São Paulo. Founder Valerie Frederickson and her team will continue to operate under the direction of Scott Hamilton, global managing director, human resources and compensation consulting for Gallagher’s employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations. “Frederickson Partners will expand Gallagher’s executive search capabilities across all industries and offers us significant opportunities for collaboration and growth,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO. “I am very excited to welcome Valerie and her team to our growing, global company.”

Diversified Search Group (DSG), a leading search firm backed by private equity firm ShoreView Industries, has acquired Alta Associates, a Flemington, NJ-based search firm founded by Joyce Brocaglia specializing in cybersecurity, IT risk management, and data privacy. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn., facilitated the introduction and transaction between both organizations. “This is a strategic acquisition that will add significantly to our business offering in a key field that touches every client we serve,” said Aileen Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “Cybersecurity, data privacy, and resiliency are top priorities for boards and senior leadership across every sector of our economy.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media