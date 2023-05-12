Hatch Henderson Fivel Launched to Serve Legal Sector

May 12, 2023 – Legal recruiters Dan Hatch, Jennifer Henderson, and Michelle Fivel have launched Hatch Henderson Fivel (HHF), a legal search firm with a presence in both California and New York. The firm is focused on helping lawyers find their career paths while also helping law firms find the best legal talent for their unique needs.

With over 60 combined years of experience, HHF’s partners have backgrounds in making long-term placements for top regional, national, and international law firms. All three of the firm’s partners practiced law at major law firms prior to becoming recruiters, and previously worked together at the global legal recruiting firm of Major Lindsey & Africa (MLA). Mr. Hatch most recently was a founding partner at Hatch Gamble Brown LLC, while Ms. Henderson and Ms. Fivel were most recently partners at MLA.

“We are thrilled to officially launch Hatch Henderson Fivel and offer the market a vastly superior legal search firm,” said Mr. Hatch. “Hatch Henderson Fivel is based on building trusted relationships of value with partners, up and coming lawyers, and major law firms seriously interested in strategic growth.”

Mr. Hatch has over 20 years of experience as a recruiter and has facilitated myriad significant lateral partner transactions, including numerous AmLaw 50 office openings in major markets. His signature placements are often listed on The American Lawyer’s annual short list of the top lateral partner moves worldwide.

Ms. Henderson and Ms. Fivel each bring over 15 years of legal recruiting experience to the new firm. They both specialize in assisting associates and partners in making pivotal career moves and also act as career strategists to lawyers in all stages of their careers. They are also advisors to their client law firms using their ability to provide guidance on lateral market trends and the recruitment process.

“Hatch Henderson Fivel is a different kind of recruiting firm,” said Ms. Henderson. “Our business model is based on relationships. We don’t merely make placements; we partner with law firms to ensure they have the talent they need to further their success and strategic growth.”

“The legal market locally, nationally, and internationally is constantly evolving, making each firm’s needs rather complex,” said Ms. Fivel. “We invest significant time in understanding each law firm’s individual needs, and then work tirelessly to find the right talent. HHF is committed to helping lawyers and law firms find the best professional fit.”

Newly Launched

In the past year, a handful of new search firms have been launched. Here’s a look at a recent sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Executive search firm NU Advisory Partners has been launched by former Russell Reynolds Associate recruiters Mar Hernandez, Libby Naumes, Meredith Rosenberg, and Nada Usina. Ms. Hernandez joined Russell Reynolds in 2016 as a consultant in the financial services practice. She advises and recruits C-suite level executives for clients in global private wealth management, asset management, private equity, insurance, and fintech. Ms. Hernandez also works with clients across a range of industries to build and develop C-suite leadership. Prior to joining Russell Reynolds, Ms. Hernandez spent five years with a TRANSEARCH in Miami as a senior client partner. Earlier, she was global sales and marketing director, BPO at Amicorp Group.

Karen Shnek Lippman, former vice president at Bert Davis Executive Search and managing director for Koller Search Partners, among other roles, has launched her own search firm, Karen Shnek Lippmann Executive Search. Ms. Shnek Lippman, principal and founder, specializes in recruiting director, vice president, and C-level positions. “I am a retained executive recruiter, hired exclusively by companies to identify, engage, and hire exceptional senior and executive-level talent that matches a company’s business, culture, and revenue goals – present and future,” she said, on her website. “I have recruited for and out of a wide range of companies and industry throughout my 20-plus year career in executive search, including cable TV, cloud, CPG, entertainment, food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, luxury, manufacturing, media, mobile, OTT/streaming, professional services like accounting and law, publishing, software, trade associations, and transport logistics.”

Guerrero, a minority-owned, privately held, executive advancement company at the intersection of media, professional networks, and talent acquisition, has launched Guerrero Search, a retained executive recruitment service focused on helping companies diversify their leadership ranks. “The demand for diversity at all levels of corporate America has never been greater, yet the needle hasn’t moved much, and companies across all industries still complain about not being able to find qualified diverse talent,” the company said. “Guerrero, which has been connecting with mid- to senior-level leaders in the Fortune 1000 since 2006 through its media, is here to change that with the launch of Guerrero Search.”

Global advisory firm Secura/Isaac Group has launched Secura/Isaac Talent, an executive search firm dedicated to recruiting senior-level talent for financial services clients. The firm will be led by CEO Jamie Peretz, who brings over two decades of top-level executive search experience. “Secura/Isaac Group’s team of highly experienced financial executives and former regulators operate at the juncture of strategy and regulatory compliance to help clients navigate today’s rapidly evolving corporate and regulatory environments,” said the company. “Secura/Isaac Talent is perfectly positioned to connect clients to highly experienced, top-quality leaders who meet the demands of today’s environment.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media