ZRG Partners Recruits CEO for Zennify

May 12, 2023 – Todd Wesson of ZRG Partners recently recruited Chris Conant as the new CEO of Zennify, a Salesforce and nCino consultancy specializing in financial services. “We founded Zennify in 2013 on the conviction that people could solve any major challenge with the right data and technology,” said Manvir Sandhu, Zennify co-founder and the company’s new chief innovation officer. “Chris is a seasoned growth leader who knows the art of scaling a business and the science of customer success. I’m confident he is the right person to lead Zennify in this next chapter, and am thrilled to be able to deepen my focus on building the solutions customers need to solve their next set of challenges.”

Mr. Conant is a customer success and IT services veteran who spent more than 15 years in the Salesforce ecosystem and 30 years in technology. He most recently served as senior vice president of customer success at Salesforce, where he was responsible for driving value for Salesforce’s customers. Prior to that, Mr. Conant was COO of Model Metrics, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2011. He has also been a board advisor to Silverline and 7Summits, services firms within the Salesforce ecosystem.

“I am thrilled to announce that I am embarking on a new journey in my career, and it’s one that I am incredibly excited about,” said Mr. Conant. “As a leader at Salesforce for over a decade, I was well aware of Zennify’s reputation as financial services experts with a trusted team, rock solid delivery, consistently high CSAT scores, and a commitment to innovation and impact for their customers.”

“My passion for driving innovation that leads to material customer outcomes is what drew me to Zennify’s mission of ‘make meaningful impact in all that we do,’” said Mr. Conant. “Additionally, Zennify has a tremendous depth of technical expertise in data and AI, two areas I feel will help usher in a new era of enterprise productivity. When I was presented with the opportunity to join the team and lead the company through its next chapter of growth, it just felt right.”

Zennify is a consulting firm with a reputation of accelerating financial institutions’ growth by connecting their data, applications, and people. Using cloud-based systems like Salesforce, nCino, and MuleSoft, the company prides itself on delivering solutions, all while giving back to the community. Founded in 2013, Zennify is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm. With the financial backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Mr. Wesson is a managing director serving ZRG’s professional and technology services practice at the firm’s Chicago office. He brings expertise garnered from 25 years of experience in executive search. Mr. Wesson has worked with a wide variety of clients ranging from private equity-backed startups to some of the world largest and most recognized Fortune 500 tech brands. A vast majority of his career has been dedicated to working with CEOs, founders, and boards of directors, and he has had success placing executive leaders across a range of focuses on C-suite roles across sales, finance, HR, technology and operations.

