Cornerstone International Group Adds New Member Firm in Montreal

May 12, 2023 – Cornerstone International Group, a global executive search and leadership development firm, has expanded into Montreal with the addition of DERGEL Executive Search. The firm is led by managing partner Samuel Dergel. “This new addition to our growing network of offices reflects our continued commitment to providing exceptional executive search and recruitment services to our clients across North America and beyond,” Cornerstone said.

“Samuel brings a wealth of experience in serving clients in an important market, as well as a global perspective, that will positively impact our entire organization,” said Larry Shoemaker, president.

With over 20 years of experience in executive search and talent acquisition, Mr. Dergel brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role as managing partner of Cornerstone Montreal. “We are thrilled to welcome Samuel Dergel to our global network,” said Simon Wan, CEO of Cornerstone. “With their deep expertise in the North American and French Canadian market and his record of placing high-level executives in various industries, we are confident that Samuel will be a valuable addition to Cornerstone.”

“I am thrilled to join the Cornerstone team and lead our efforts in Montreal,” said Mr. Dergel. “Companies are no longer limited to one location. Business is global, and a successful executive search must be able to deliver across continents and worldwide. Joining Cornerstone allows us to serve our client’s needs anywhere in the world, together with partners with a track record of delivering locally across the globe. Our unique approach to executive search and recruitment and our commitment to client service will be valuable assets to Montreal and beyond companies.”

Montreal has the second largest economy of Canadian cities based on GDP and the largest in Quebec. Last year, Metropolitan Montreal was responsible for $118.7 billion of Quebec’s $340.7 billion GDP. The city is today an important center of commerce, finance, industry, technology, culture, and world affairs. It is also the headquarters of the Montreal Exchange. Industries include aerospace, electronic goods, pharmaceuticals, printed goods, software engineering, telecommunications, textile and apparel manufacturing, tobacco, petrochemicals, and transportation.

Related: Cornerstone International Group Announces Leadership Changes

Cornerstone International Group provides executive search and leadership development services to global roster of clients. Both before (with psychometric assessment) and after (onboarding) its search process, the firm looks to ensure the highest possible chance of success in filling talent needs, the firm said. Cornerstone has 66 experienced member firms in both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Cornerstone International Group Names New Practice Leaders

Cornerstone International Group has named four new leadership appointments in its industrial practice. Walter Baker of Cornerstone Atlanta was recently named global industrial practice leader. Mr. Baker has over 25 years of experience in senior-level recruiting and assessments. He has been conducting senior-level recruiting and assessment assignments throughout the U.S., and globally, for more than 25 years.

Cornerstone has opened a new office in Miami. Cornerstone Miami is led by managing director, Raul Coz and regional chairman, Diego Cubas. “Having worked with three top Dow Jones companies as well as several privately-owned firms, his solid business background will assist Cornerstone in its expansion in the U.S. and Latin American markets,” Cornerstone said. Mr. Coz is an accomplished leader with a track record of driving superior performance in international commercial operations. He has over 20 years of experience across 25 countries leading marketing and business development platforms in Dow Jones companies like Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and Stiefel Laboratories (now Glaxo SmithKline). His industry background incorporates telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, nutritional, and consumer packaged goods.

Related: Cornerstone International Group Names Managing Partner for Middle Eastern Region

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media