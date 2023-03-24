NU Advisory Partners Launched by Former Russell Reynolds Recruiters

March 24, 2023 – Executive search firm NU Advisory Partners has been launched by former Russell Reynolds Associate recruiters Mar Hernandez, Libby Naumes, Meredith Rosenberg, and Nada Usina.

Ms. Hernandez joined Russell Reynolds in 2016 as a consultant in the financial services practice. She advises and recruits C-suite level executives for clients in global private wealth management, asset management, private equity, insurance, and fintech. Ms. Hernandez also works with clients across a range of industries to build and develop C-suite leadership. Prior to joining Russell Reynolds, Ms. Hernandez spent five years with a TRANSEARCH in Miami as a senior client partner. Earlier, she was global sales and marketing director, BPO at Amicorp Group.

Ms. Naumes joined Russell Reynolds in 2012. She was a member of the firm’s technology, digital, media, entertainment, sports, consumer, and retail practices. Ms. Naumes focuses on assignments in media, entertainment, sports, retail, and convergence for traditional, online, E-commerce and mobile media and technology companies. Prior to that, Ms. Naumes was director of marketing and communications, global corporate solutions of NASDAQ.

Ms. Rosenberg joined Russell Reynolds in 2013 and was leader of the global digital education and edtech practice. She is a core member of the board and CEO practice and advises global organizations across the education sector on innovation, talent, and transformational leadership issues. Ms. Rosenberg partners with larger public and smaller venture capital and private equity portfolio companies; content, software and technology providers; continuous learning and upskilling providers; for-profit and non-profit K-12 schools and higher education institutions. Additionally, Ms. Rosenberg was a part of the firm’s diversity, equity, and inclusion advisory practice.

Ms. Usina joined Russell Reynolds in 2010. She was a member of the board and CEO advisory partners and co-led the technology sector for the firm globally, as well as overseeing the Miami office. She was also a member of the diversity and inclusion practice and led the digital, media and entertainment, and sports practices. Ms. Usina advises clients on leadership topics, succession planning and strategy, and focuses on filling board, CEO, and C-suite positions across companies that are both high growth and undergoing digital transformation or technology enablement. Her clients range from Fortune 500 to top sports teams and leagues, as well as venture capital and private equity-backed companies.

Newly Launched

In the past year, a handful of new search firms have been launched. Here’s a look at a recent sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Karen Shnek Lippman, former vice president at Bert Davis Executive Search and managing director for Koller Search Partners, among other roles, has launched her own search firm, Karen Shnek Lippmann Executive Search. Ms. Shnek Lippman, principal and founder, specializes in recruiting director, vice president, and C-level positions. “I am a retained executive recruiter, hired exclusively by companies to identify, engage, and hire exceptional senior and executive-level talent that matches a company’s business, culture, and revenue goals – present and future,” she said, on her website. “I have recruited for and out of a wide range of companies and industry throughout my 20-plus year career in executive search, including cable TV, cloud, CPG, entertainment, food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, luxury, manufacturing, media, mobile, OTT/streaming, professional services like accounting and law, publishing, software, trade associations, and transport logistics.”

Guerrero, a minority-owned, privately held, executive advancement company at the intersection of media, professional networks, and talent acquisition, has launched Guerrero Search, a retained executive recruitment service focused on helping companies diversify their leadership ranks. “The demand for diversity at all levels of corporate America has never been greater, yet the needle hasn’t moved much, and companies across all industries still complain about not being able to find qualified diverse talent,” the company said. “Guerrero, which has been connecting with mid- to senior-level leaders in the Fortune 1000 since 2006 through its media, is here to change that with the launch of Guerrero Search.”

Global advisory firm Secura/Isaac Group has launched Secura/Isaac Talent, an executive search firm dedicated to recruiting senior-level talent for financial services clients. The firm will be led by CEO Jamie Peretz, who brings over two decades of top-level executive search experience. “Secura/Isaac Group’s team of highly experienced financial executives and former regulators operate at the juncture of strategy and regulatory compliance to help clients navigate today’s rapidly evolving corporate and regulatory environments,” said the company. “Secura/Isaac Talent is perfectly positioned to connect clients to highly experienced, top-quality leaders who meet the demands of today’s environment.”

Related: Reinsvold & Associates Launches to Serve Industrial & Energy Sectors

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media