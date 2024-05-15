Hanold Associates Recruits Chief Legal Officer for the U.S. Soccer Federation

May 15, 2024 – Hanold Associates HR & Diversity Executive Search has placed Carlos Kuri as the chief legal officer of the U.S. Soccer Federation in Chicago. Jason Hanold, Mayank Parikh, Meg McElroy, and Catie Nelson led the assignment. “I’m thrilled to join U.S. Soccer at this momentous time for the organization and sport, as we look forward to the Men’s World Cup in 2026, the building of our National Training Center and future home for U.S. Soccer, and the execution of our strategic vision,” said Mr. Kuri.

Mr. Kuri joins U.S. Soccer from SXSW, where he served as chief strategy officer and general counsel for the last three years. Prior to that, he was chief legal officer at Heineken USA and was senior vice president and general counsel for Red Bull North America. During his time at Red Bull, Mr. Kuri established the legal department for the New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Arena, so this is a return to soccer for him.

In his new role with U.S. Soccer, Mr. Kuri will oversee all legal matters, including Federation and member compliance, appeals and grievances, contracts, and litigation. He is a founding advisory board member of SERMA (Sports & Entertainment Risk Management Alliance).

The U.S. Soccer Federation, serving as the governing body of soccer in all forms in the United States, has played an integral part in charting the course for the sport for over a century. The organization comprises 27 total teams, including the US Men’s and Women’s National Teams, and also governs Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League in the U.S. It was founded in 1913.

Hanold Associates is a boutique executive search firm focused on HR and diversity and inclusion officers. Its client list is diverse across industries, geographies, and business scenarios, and culture is at the core of everything the firm does. Its clients include the National Football League, Zoom, Domino’s Pizza, Under Armour, Gucci, Tom Brady’s TB12, Kohler, REI, Live Nation Entertainment, Dick’s Sporting Goods, McDonald’s, Major League Baseball, Kellogg, Apollo, Big Ten Conference, Blackstone, TPG, L Catterton, Northwestern University, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Electronic Arts, Fiat-Chrysler, SC Johnson, eBay, Moderna, Hillrom, Great Place To Work, Fossil, Vail Resorts, AbbVie, Carnival Corp., Biogen, Allstate, Bridgestone, Wikimedia, ClubCorp, Nike, Abercrombie & Fitch, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and Ford Motor Co., among others.

Mr. Hanold, CEO and managing partner, founded the search firm in 2010. Previously, he served as a managing director with Russell Reynolds Associates, where he led the firm’s global human resources officer practice and was a member of the board of directors and CEO practices. Before that he held talent and recruiting positions with Whirlpool, McKinsey & Company, Deloitte, and State Farm.

Mr. Parikh is a managing partner at Hanold Associates and leads the tech & private equity practice. Since joining in 2015, he has progressed into leadership roles within the firm and has developed a specialization in supporting the needs of big tech, VC-backed and PE-backed clients. Mr. Parikh focuses on recruiting across the human resources function and has led engagements across geographies and industries, ranging from those that are scaling quickly and hiring their first-ever HR leader to those that are more mature but transforming and evolving in key ways.

Ms. McElroy is an associate with Hanold Associates and focuses on recruiting human resources and diversity, equity, and inclusion leaders across multiple industries and functions. Previously, she was director of recruitment and selection for Northwestern Mutual. There, she grew from developing and expanding the organization’s campus program to recruiting full-time professionals in the financial services industry.

Ms. Nelson is an associate with Hanold Associates where she focuses on recruiting chief people officers, talent, HR and diversity, equity and inclusion leaders and their respective teams across industries. Prior to joining Hanold Associates, she worked as an investment banking analyst in the cross markets group at Goldman Sachs in Chicago where she focused on M&A advisory work.

Hanold Associates recently recruited Michele McDermott as chief human resources officer of THOR Industries, Inc. in Elkhart, IN. “We are pleased to welcome Michele to THOR,” said Bob Martin, president and CEO of THOR. “She will be instrumental in further driving our high-performing culture and elevating our organizational effectiveness. Michele brings a proven track record of success in working with large-scale businesses to build, retain and engage a diverse workforce.”

Ms. McDermott brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources leadership with large-scale, global enterprises and publicly traded companies. Most recently, she served as executive vice president and CHRO of Hub Group. Her previous leadership roles include positions of increasing responsibility at Assurance, National Express Group and United Service Companies.

