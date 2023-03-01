Hanold Associates Places Chief People and Culture Officer for Save the Children U.S.

March 1, 2023 – Hanold Associates HR & Diversity Executive has placed Tina Garrett-Ragland as the new chief people and culture officer for Save the Children U.S. The firm’s Neela Seenandan, Sarah Kennedy, Sandra Peña, and Adam Watson led the assignment, with Ms. Seenandan also serving as interim chief people officer for the non-profit.

Most recently, Ms. Garrett-Ragland served as enterprise leader of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and learning and development for Pacific Life Insurance. With Save the Children U.S., she will be charged with building upon existing HR practices to continue developing a best-in-class people and culture function to support the rapidly evolving organization, said Hanold Associates. Serving as a key member of the organization’s leadership team, Ms. Garrett-Ragland will oversee all people-related functions and strengthen the HR partnership while promoting HR service delivery excellence. In this role, she will report directly to CEO Janti Soeripto.

Ms. Garrett-Ragland has over 20 years of experience as a global and domestic human resources executive with extensive background leading culture transformation, M&A, and new business development initiatives as lead HR partner. In addition to her role at Pacific Life Insurance, she has held other executive-level human resource roles including as vice president of human resources for Genworth Financial and as director of human resources for a large automotive retailer.

Strong Credentials

Ms. Garrett-Ragland is a certified professional coach, speaker, and trainer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and an MBA and is currently pursuing her doctorate in global leadership and change from Pepperdine University.

Save The Children works to protect the lives of children in need in the U.S. and around the world. For more than 100 years, the organization has been dedicated to quickly and effectively resolving struggles children face, such as poverty, hunger, illiteracy and disease through providing food, medical care, and education. Headquartered in Fairfield, CT, Save The Children has grown to more than 1,400 employees in the U.S. and 25,000 globally across more than 100 countries.

Hanold Associates is a boutique executive search firm focused on HR and diversity and inclusion officers. Its client list is diverse across industries, geographies, and business scenarios, and culture is at the core of everything the firm does. Its clients include the National Football League, Zoom, Domino’s Pizza, Under Armour, Gucci, Tom Brady’s TB12, Kohler, REI, Live Nation Entertainment, Dick’s Sporting Goods, McDonald’s, Major League Baseball, Kellogg, Apollo, Big Ten Conference, Blackstone, TPG, L Catterton, Northwestern University, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Electronic Arts, Fiat-Chrysler, SC Johnson, eBay, Moderna, Hillrom, Great Place To Work, Fossil, Vail Resorts, AbbVie, Carnival Corp., Biogen, Allstate, Bridgestone, Wikimedia, ClubCorp, Nike, Abercrombie & Fitch, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and Ford Motor Co., among others.

Respected Recruiters

Ms. Seenandan is co-managing partner at Hanold Associates and leads the firm’s global diversity, equity, and inclusion practice and its HR advisory practice. She provides interim executive advisory services in senior-level HR roles, serving clients such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Madison Dearborn, and the New York Times. Ms. Seenandan joined the firm from Nielsen, where she served as SVP of human resources for North America consumer.

Ms. Kennedy is a partner with Hanold Associates specializing in recruiting HR executives and diversity and inclusion officers with a passion for non-profit, mission-driven and philanthropic organizations. Prior to joining Hanold Associates, she worked as a corps member with Teach For America and taught in a head start preschool classroom in the West Englewood community of Chicago.

Ms. Peña, a partner with the search firm, focuses on the recruitment of human resource professionals across industries including learning and development, talent management, HRBP, total rewards, talent acquisition, organizational development, and diversity and inclusion. Previously, she was an executive recruiter for Korn Ferry where she specialized in recruiting chief financial officers and finance executives. Before Korn Ferry, Ms. Peña was senior director of business development and account management for Latin America and the U.S. for the Corporate Executive Board in its information technology practice.

Mr. Watson, head of communications for Hanold Associates, is based in Salt Lake City, UT. He specializes in employee communications and has a passion for building company cultures that are transparent, productive, and safe for all team members, according to the search firm. He brings more than a decade of marketing and communications experience across multiple high-growth technology companies, including three different unicorns based in the Silicon Slopes. Prior to Hanold Associates, Mr. Watson served as director of communications for InMoment, a B2B tech company in the customer and employee experience space.

