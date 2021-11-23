Hanold Associates Recruits Chief People Officer for PE-Backed Hydrow

November 23, 2021 – With the coronavirus crisis continuing to disrupt the world economy, chief people officers are stepping up at businesses across the country, playing a vital role in helping organizations navigate what is looking to be an even greater challenge than the Great Recession. Executive recruiters across the business landscape report that searches for these C-suite executives will only continue to rise as the workplace transitions. Hydrow, a manufacturer and marketer of one of the world’s most advanced immersive fitness machines, has appointed Jacqueline Hazan as its new chief people officer. Lisa Butkus and Mayank Parikh of Hanold Associates HR & Diversity Executive led the search.

Ms. Hazan will report to founder and CEO Bruce Smith, and work to create a people strategy that will help to scale the business. In this role, she is tasked with creating best-in-class talent strategies that attract, develop, and retain talent.

Ms. Hazan previously served as a vice president of people operations at EditShare, leading the company’s global HR function and creating an engaging employee experience. Prior to that, she was an HR director at NBCUniversal Media where she collaborated with senior executives to develop and implement key human capital strategies for 700 staff and 500 FTE employees globally. Ms. Hazan also served in various HR positions with New York University and the BBC.

New to the market and already recognized as one of the Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work, Hydrow is the Live Outdoor Reality (LOR) rowing machine that delivers on-water experiences at home with workouts led by world-class athletes. Hydrow’s interactive technology delivers challenging virtual workouts, including offerings like yoga (strength, mobility) and Pilates from various locations around the world.

Respected HR Consultants

Hanold Associates is a boutique executive search firm focused on HR and diversity and inclusion officers. Its client list is diverse across industries, geographies and business scenarios, and culture is at the core of everything the firm does. Its clients include the National Football League, Zoom, Domino’s Pizza, Under Armour, Patagonia, Gucci, Tom Brady’s TB12, Kohler, REI, Live Nation Entertainment, Dick’s Sporting Goods, McDonald’s, Major League Baseball, Kellogg, Apollo, Big Ten Conference, Blackstone, TPG, L Catterton, Northwestern University, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Electronic Arts, Fiat-Chrysler, SC Johnson, eBay, Moderna, Hillrom, Great Place To Work, Fossil, Vail Resorts, AbbVie, Carnival Corp., Biogen, Allstate, Bridgestone, Wikimedia, ClubCorp, Nike, Abercrombie & Fitch, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Ford Motor Co., among others.

Ms. Butkus specializes in recruiting executive level HR leaders across industries, and with a core focus on fashion, luxury brands, retail merchandise and the broader consumer industry. Previously, Ms. Butkus spent six years in luxury retail. As a buyer out of MaxMara’s New York office, Ms. Butkus oversaw the North American business for Bloomingdale’s and Holt Renfrow stores.

Mr. Parikh focuses on recruiting world-class HR leadership talent to organizations undergoing significant transformations. He’s held progressive roles within the firm, having first joined the firm as a summer intern while a student at Northwestern University. Prior to joining Hanold Associates, he interned for Mission Measurement, a consulting firm that specializes in advisory for non-profits and corporate social responsibility departments at major companies. Before that, he was a research fellow for the Institute for Policy Research where he worked on one of the world’s premiere early childhood education studies.

Chief People Officer Recruiting

Executive search firms have been stepping up their efforts to assist companies across the nation to find new chief people officers. Here are a look at few recent searches from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

San Diego, CA-headquartered executive search firm Bespoke Partners recently placed Kerry Unflat as chief people officer of Zipari , a modern consumer experience solution. Alex Bossetta led the assignment. “In this moment of continued growth and expansion, it’s more important than ever that we ensure our employees have what they need to succeed, inside and outside the office,” said Mark Nathan, CEO of Zipari. “With over 20 years of human resources and talent management experience – much of it with a fast-growing software company – Kerry is the perfect person for the job. We’re delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Global HR search firm Frederickson Partners has placed Estrella Parker as chief people officer at Cupertino Electric Inc. (CEI) , a 67-year-old electrical engineering and construction company based in San Jose, CA. “Estrella brings to CEI the best of both worlds: a track-record of impressive business results and the ability to connect with employees in a way that drives performance and culture,” said Tom Schott, president and chief executive officer at CEI. “We can’t wait to see her broaden CEI’s employer brand to attract more people who are looking for a challenge by building – or supporting – first-of-their-kind projects across the U.S.”

Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners has been retained by the Museum of Science in Boston to lead its search for a chief people officer . Spearheading the assignment are managing director Beth Schaefer and senior search associate Josyanne Roche. “At this critical time in its history, the Museum of Science is seeking a dynamic, mission-driven leader to serve as the next chief people officer,” said Koya Partners. “The CPO comes to the Museum of Science at an exciting time under new leadership and a renewed commitment to the great opportunity for impact that institutions like the Museum of Science can have in their community and in the world.”

WGNinHR Consulting was recently retained by venture-backed Arena to fills its chief people officer role . Reporting to the CEO, the chief people officer will play a critical partnership role in the company’s growth stages and beyond. The successful candidate will be able to quickly link the business strategy to a newly developed people strategy. She or he will lead major initiatives while ensuring that the company values remain as touchstones that continuously reinforce the desired culture.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media