ON Partners Recruits Chief Commercial Officer for JMA Wireless

March 1, 2023 – Matt Mooney of ON Partners has recruited Neville Meijers as chief commercial officer of JMA Wireless, a global provider of wireless communications in Syracuse, NY. “There are few executives who understand the possibilities of private wireless like Neville,” said John Mezzalingua, CEO of JMA. “He is a proven leader in this space, with a rare combination of technical and commercial experience.”

Mr. Meijers is a seasoned industry executive with an extensive background in private wireless, neutral hosts, and small cells. Most recently, he served as chief strategy, product, and marketing officer. Prior to Kymeta, Mr. Meijers led the development of private LTE/5G networks for enterprises and IoT at Qualcomm, working with customers such as GE, Bosch, and major ports across the globe. He also served as chairman of the CBRS Alliance, growing its membership to over 50 in under a year, and he was a founder and board director of the MulteFire Alliance.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Meijers held senior executive positions for Discovery Communications worldwide, including managing director of Asia. He earned a master of business administration degree and bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.

In his new role, Mr. Meijers is responsible for driving JMA’s sales, business development, and marketing. “I have been in private wireless for over a decade and it’s clear JMA offers a solution that is both unique and meets the needs of the enterprise customer,” Mr. Meijers said. “JMA’s all-software approach and Made in America 5G technology unlocks the potential of private wireless networks – forever transforming the way industries operate.”

JMA Wireless designs and delivers wireless technology solutions. JMA designs and builds next-generation communication systems, enabling 4G LTE, 5G, CBRS, and LAA on networks worldwide. The company was established in 2012.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Andy Hickman and Alex Pelak of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Susan Billings as chief commercial officer of Philadelphia-based biotechnology company Vivodyne. “Dr. Billings brings an exceptionally rare combination of world-class experience in commercial strategy, strong character, and deep scientific expertise to Vivodyne,” said Andrei Georgescu, CEO. “I cannot overstate how thrilled we are to have her join our team and contribute so critically to our mission. Her leadership will dramatically accelerate our ability to keep pace with the strong market demand we are experiencing, while also fostering new co-development partnerships to develop the next generation of lifesaving medicines with world-leading pharmaceutical companies and biotherapeutics start-ups alike.”

Dr. Billings is an accomplished commercial leader in the global life science industry. She brings over a decade of experience in client-relationship growth and partnership, technology launch, commercial strategy, business transformation, and both building and scaling business development teams in a high-growth environment.

Mr. Mooney, based in Atlanta, has more than 25 years of experience in executive search. He has placed over 400 executives in C-level, general management, and board leadership positions across his consulting career. The sectors he has served include technology, consumer products and services, financial and professional services, and industrial. The organizations he has partnered with include public, private equity, venture capital and growth equity. Mr. Mooney has helped build over 25 executive leadership teams at public and high growth organizations.

The CCO is essentially responsible for the commercial strategy and the development of an organization. The role typically involves activities relating to marketing, sales, product development, and customer service to drive business growth and market share. As a corporate officer, the CCO generally reports directly to the CEO and is charged with ensuring the integrated commercial success of an organization. The role typically combines technical knowledge of the relevant field with strong marketing and business development skills.

A CCO in large part takes ownership of the customer and the customer interface with the product or service offering, making sure that all functions of the organization are aligned to meet its strategic commercial objectives. This means that the role is closely linked to the organization’s strategic management function in drafting, implementing, and evaluating cross-functional decisions that enable an organization to achieve its long-term objectives.

