Greenwood Asher & Associates Seeks New Leader for Stillman College

May 30, 2023 – Miramar Beach, FL-based executive recruitment firm Greenwood Asher & Associates is seeking a new president for Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, AL. Cynthia Warrick, the first woman to hold the position at the college, will retire from the presidency at the end of her contract term on June 30. The search is being led by Marion Frenche and Lauren McCaghren.

The president is the CEO of the college, reporting to the board of trustees with broad delegated responsibilities for all operations of Stillman, including overall leadership and operations to achieve a sustained growth, high level execution, and fiscal efficiency in its academic and associated programs. The president evaluates, manages, and promotes existing programs; and identifies new and expanding opportunities to resource and strengthen the institution for the future while always mindful of Stillman’s past.

The next president will be joining Stillman College at a pivotal time, requiring a leader who can articulate Stillman’s competitive advantage, while focusing on student success to meet the needs of a rapidly changing society, said the search firm. The next leader must be passionate about the unique and transformative environment that the college offers and further develop the strong sense of community that exists within and beyond the campus.

The board of trustees seeks an inspirational and experienced leader who will leverage the strengths of the college to maximize the Stillman advantage in successfully addressing challenges on behalf of students and realizing opportunities for the community and beyond.

Desired qualities in a successful candidate include being a seasoned, top-level leader with high moral character; a recognized leader in his/her professional community with humility, integrity, optimism, energy, and genuine warmth; a polished, professional demeanor, respected by a wide range of constituents; and a resilient problem solver who can successfully implement innovative solutions to respond to the challenges facing universities today.

Candidates must have a passion for providing higher education for diverse populations with disparate levels of academic preparation. Prospects must also have experience managing and establishing priorities for complex budgets as well as an understanding of major fundraising initiatives and an ability to represent the university compellingly with stakeholders, alumni, and donors. They must have a commitment to shared governance and to collaboration and transparency in decision making as well as an appreciation for the financial and enrollment challenges facing historically black college or universities. Stillman College’s next president will only be the eighth in the school’s 147-year history.

Stillman College is a private historically black Presbyterian college. It awards the bachelor of arts and bachelor of science degrees in 17 programs housed within three academic schools. Stillman College was founded as Tuscaloosa Institute, when it was authorized by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in the U.S. in 1875, and held its first classes in 1876.

Experienced Search Firm

Greenwood Asher & Associates is a women-owned executive search firm with a diverse consulting team and extensive experience in executive search, consulting, and training for education markets including elementary, secondary, higher education, university systems, campuses and non-profit organizations including associations, service, and cultural institutions.

The firm, led by founders and partners Jan Greenwood and Betty Turner Asher, was acquired in 2020 by Kelly Education, a global leader in workforce management solutions offering staffing services to top companies.

Dr. Greenwood is a pioneer in U.S. higher education, as the first woman president of a public four-year and graduate institution in Virginia and as among the first to hold multiple presidencies for both public and private institutions. The library at one of these institutions is named in her honor. She was one of the earliest executive recruiters focused on education and non-profit organizations. Dr. Greenwood is a licensed psychologist with experience as a psychometrist and with post-doctoral training in group methods. She brings these skill-sets to her work with clients, candidates, and search committees.

Dr. Asher, who is also vice president and managing partner of Kelly Education, was one of the first women to serve as president of a flagship institution. She brings to executive search, consulting and training a unique background of leadership service at all levels of higher education institutions and systems, in academics and student affairs and in public and private institutions. She has been a leader in executive search, consulting and training for the past two decades. Ms. Asher has led more than 500 searches, most at the president/CEO level.

Ms. Frenche is search manager/practice leader of diversity, equity, and inclusion. She has worked in executive search since 1998 and has managed searches with three international executive search firms. Ms. Frenche has completed over 500 searches for executives in higher education, K-12, healthcare, academic medicine, and information technology. These positions have been in public and private higher education institutions and system offices, K-12 schools and systems, academic health and healthcare organizations, and non-profits. Ms. Frenche also has considerable search experience serving mission-driven organizations such as associations and foundations and in higher education board development.

Ms. McCaghren, search consultant, brings 14 years of experience in higher education to her work as a senior executive search consultant. She previously served in advancement roles at University of Mobile, Samford University, Catholic University of America and George Washington University. Ms. McCaghren has a broad background in advancement, including work with alumni relations, annual giving, stewardship and volunteer management. She has also served in roles outside advancement, including serving as an adjunct faculty member and alumni director in a law school.

