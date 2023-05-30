ON Partners Recruits Chief Product Officer for SecurityScorecard

May 30, 2023 – Today’s chief product officer is responsible for all product-related matters, and the role is growing in demand, according to executive recruiters who place them. The position typically includes product conception and development, production, innovation, and project and product management. In many IT/ telecommunications companies, the position includes release management and production. Chief product officers generally work on product strategy based on goals set by the CEO and/ or board members. The high demand for chief product officers is keeping executive search firms busy.

ON Partners’ John Morrow and Aaron Clark recently helped recruit Ram Krishnan as the new chief product officer of SecurityScorecard, a global security ratings, response, and resilience company.

Mr. Krishnan’s extensive experience in product and business leadership roles spans from start-ups to global corporations. In the public-company realm, he accelerated F5’s security business growth as its first GM, led HP’s $900 million application BU, and catalyzed growth in Symantec’s risk and compliance business. As a private company chief product officer, Mr. Krishnan oversaw TalonX’s creation of a NextGen cloud security solution, helped triple revenue at workload protection pioneer CloudPassage, and drove GuardianEdge’s transformation from niche player to Gartner market leader, leading to its acquisition by Symantec. Earlier in his career, Mr. Krishnan oversaw the product functions at ValiCert from zero revenue through IPO and led products at internet pioneer Netscape.

Funded by investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is a global provider of cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented rating technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Morrow has 15-plus years in executive search. He has placed over 250 senior-level executives in B2B software and B2B2C sectors. Mr. Morrow started his professional career in human resources in general management and talent acquisition.

Mr. Clark focuses on executive level sales and go to market searches. He serves VC-backed growth companies, private equity firms, and large, global organizations. Mr. Clark specializes on industries such as enterprise software, tech-enabled business services, SaaS, internet, and information services.

ON Partners’ Tim Conti and Alex Pelak recently placed Larry Yang as the new chief product officer for Phononic, a Durham, NC-based global provider of solid state cooling technology. “I’m delighted to introduce Larry Yang as Phononic’s first chief product officer,” said Tony Atti, co-founder and CEO of Phononic. “With a decorated career at some of the most recognized technology companies in the world, Larry’s track record speaks for itself. His product leadership at Phononic will help drive greater growth for the company and expand our presence further into Silicon Valley, and his passion for sustainability will help drive a continued focus on the positive environmental impact of our technology and products. We are truly excited to welcome him to the team.”

ON Partners assisted in the recruitment of former Match Group executive Andy Chen as chief product officer of Glassdoor, a provider of insights about jobs and companies. ON Partners consultants John Morrow and Jeff Hocking led the assignment. “With the future of work evolving, we have the right team in place to help us further innovate and deliver on Glassdoor’s vision of bringing deeper transparency to workplaces everywhere,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor.

