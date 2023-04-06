Greenwood / Asher & Associates Retained by the University of the District of Columbia to Find New Leader

April 6, 2023 – The University of the District of Columbia (UDC) has chosen Miramar Beach, FL-based executive recruitment firm Greenwood /Asher & Associates to lead in its search for a new president and CEO. Ronald Mason will step down from his position at the end of June. Marion Frenche, search manager/practice leader of diversity, equity, and inclusion; and senior executive search consultant, is leading the assignment.

This top position is responsible for the stewardship of institutional resources and the administration of the educational enterprise within the purview and framework as a quasi-independent agency of the D.C. government. The president and CEO is part of a five-person cabinet whose membership provides oversight for various functional areas across the institution. The responsibility requires the president to exert effective leadership in strategic planning, quality management, and resource allocation for all education, research activities, institutional programs, and their administration, according to the search firm. The president works collaboratively with the board of trustees and the cabinet to ensure that executive duties and responsibilities are fulfilled at the highest level while ensuring that resources and support are sufficient to achieve the mutually identified and agreed objectives for the institution’s greater good.

The successful candidate will have a record of accomplishment and impact aligned with fulfilling the above expectations and duties. Candidates should have experience as a dynamic higher education leader with a demonstrated understanding of complex organizations, including, but not limited to, public and land grant organizations and the rich and relevant legacy of HBCUs.

The next UDC president should possess the following:

• Administrative Acumen: Capacity to champion an academic institution characterized by political complexity that serves various and diverse constituents; experience in programmatic innovation and optimal administrative structures; and the ability to build consensus and synergy across multiple entities, including collective bargaining units, faculty, and an evolving workforce with shifting priorities and expectations.

• Budgetary Expertise and Fiscal Stewardship: Experience developing and defending budgetary requests that reflect institutional priorities in alignment with a shared vision and strategic goals; understands financial implications of decisions; and manages with fiscal discipline.

• Philanthropy and Partnerships: Lead institutional development and advancement initiatives by cultivating impactful relationships with prospective donors that elevate UDC’s profile as a viable and responsive higher education partner; ability to optimize philanthropic trends and position UDC in alignment with funding priorities for various foundations and donor prospects; and strengthen ties to the UDC alumni network and other potential partners.

• Educational Leadership and Innovation: A sterling reputation as an educator; a strong sense of strategic, inclusive leadership linked to success in implementing and managing change and driving organizational achievement, enhancing academic excellence and recognition, and promoting UDC nationally and internationally; ability to identify opportunities for developing and implementing innovative solutions to meet or exceed customer and stakeholder needs; a champion of innovation and change; and demonstrated capacity to understand and relate to the needs of unionized faculty and instructors.

• Equity: A deeply rooted, demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels in keeping with UDC’s legacy and institutional values; an advocate of servant leadership in support of the District of Columbia’s most vulnerable citizens.

The University of the District of Columbia is the only public university in the nation’s capital and the only exclusively urban land-grant university in the U.S. It is a historically black university committed to a broad mission of education, research, and community service. Established by abolitionist Myrtilla Miner in 1851, UDC offers workforce training, professional certification, and more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degrees.

A Women-Owned Search Firm

Greenwood / Asher & Associates is a women-owned executive search firm with a diverse consulting team and extensive experience in executive search, consulting, and training for education markets including elementary, secondary, higher education, university systems, campuses and non-profit organizations including associations, service, and cultural institutions.

The firm, led by founders and partners Jan Greenwood and Betty Turner Asher, was acquired in 2020 by Kelly Education, a global leader in workforce management solutions offering staffing services to top companies.

Dr. Greenwood is a pioneer in U.S. higher education, as the first woman president of a public four-year and graduate institution in Virginia and as among the first to hold multiple presidencies for both public and private institutions. The library at one of these institutions is named in her honor. She was one of the earliest executive recruiters focused on education and non-profit organizations. Dr. Greenwood is a licensed psychologist with experience as a psychometrist and with post-doctoral training in group methods. She brings these skill-sets to her work with clients, candidates, and search committees.

Dr. Asher, who is also vice president and managing partner of Kelly Education, was one of the first women to serve as president of a flagship institution. She brings to executive search, consulting and training a unique background of leadership service at all levels of higher education institutions and systems, in academics and student affairs and in public and private institutions. She has been a leader in executive search, consulting and training for the past two decades. Ms. Asher has led more than 500 searches, most at the president/CEO level.

Ms. Frenche has worked in executive search since 1998 and has managed searches with three international executive search firms. She has completed over 500 searches for executives in higher education, K-12, health care, academic medicine, and information technology. These positions have been in public and private higher education institutions and system offices, K-12 schools and systems, academic health and healthcare organizations, and non-profits. Ms. Frenche also has considerable search experience serving mission-driven organizations such as associations and foundations and in higher education board development.

