Greenwich Harbor Partners Recruits Board Members for Teach for America Miami-Dade

November 3, 2022 – Although boards of directors are considered the backbones of organizations, director recruiting has grown markedly more challenging, say recruiters who conduct searches in that area. As a result, companies continue to turn to executive search firms to help find new board members. Recently, Greenwich Harbor Partners assisted in the recruitment of Romina Rosado and Deena LaMarque Piquion as new members of the board of directors with Teach for America Miami-Dade. Ms. Rosado is the executive vice president and general manager, Hispanic Streaming for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. She is responsible for developing, producing, and programming a robust content slate to super charge the growth of Latinos on Peacock and across all Telemundo and NBCUniversal streaming platforms. Previously, she served as senior vice president of content for E! News at E! Networks.

Ms. LaMarque Piquion is chief marketing officer for Xerox, where she is responsible for enabling go-to-market teams to generate revenue and for building awareness and demand for Xerox’s offerings and new businesses. Previously, she held the roles of senior vice president and general manager for Xerox, and vice president and general manager of Tech Data.

Teach for America works in partnership with urban and rural communities in more than 50 regions across the country to expand educational opportunity for children. Founded in 1990, Teach for America is a non-profit organization whose stated mission is to “enlist, develop, and mobilize as many as possible of our nation’s most promising future leaders to grow and strengthen the movement for educational equity and excellence.” The organization aims to accomplish this by recruiting and selecting college graduates from top universities around the U.S. to serve as teachers. The selected members, known as “corps members,” commit to teaching for at least two years in a public or public charter K–12 school in one of the 52 low-income communities that the organization serves. Today, half of the corps identify as people of color, half come from low-income backgrounds, and more than 1,000 corps members and alumni were themselves taught by a Teach for America corps member when they were students.

Veteran Recruiters

Greenwich Harbor Partners’ principals, Carrie and Ted Pryor, have worked in industry as general managers and investors and have direct professional experience with the types of issues that face their clients. The firm’s client roster includes IBM Cloud Services, Media General, Marlin Equity Partners, DIRECTV, SpinMedia, ReelzChannel TV, and Keurig Green Mountain, among others.

Ms. Pryor has over 20 years of senior executive search experience. She has recruited board directors, CEOs and their direct reports, as well as partners for private equity firms. In addition to her board seat with the New York Pops, she serves as an advisory board member for Constellation Ventures. A veteran of the internet space since the early ’90s, she has deep experience in digital media, entertainment, and private equity.

Mr. Pryor focuses on senior-level assignments for general management, sales, marketing, and digital transformation. He specializes in recruiting executives using his four years as CFO and CEO of a venture-backed start-up, 10 years at General Electric Capital, and 20 years in international finance and investment banking. Mr. Pryor has served on public, private, and non-profit boards, and chaired the audit committee for the Boston Celtics. In executive recruiting, he has focused on business services, digital marketing, E-commerce, ad sales, place-based advertising, communications, and customer service for growth companies and large national brands.

