Mogul Forms Alliance with Brimstone

November 3, 2022 – Recruitment platform and executive search firm Mogul has signed a deal with Oakland, CA-based Brimstone, a venture-backed climate technology company that created the world’s first carbon-negative Portland cement. “As we scale our operations and grow, we are dedicated to continuing to build the strong, diverse team we need to decarbonize cement production, one of the world’s most carbon-intensive industries,” said Akshai Baskaran, senior director of strategy, finance, and business development at Brimstone. “We engaged Mogul to help us source diverse candidates with the technical skills and know-how to propel us to the next level.”

According to the agreement, Brimstone will use Mogul’s innovative talent acquisition platform to attract, source, and hire top, diverse talent. Mogul’s platform has software filters that allow recruiters to source underrepresented talent in several ways, including by gender, ethnicity, disability status, and veteran status, without limiting search results. No other talent acquisition platform offers this combination of abilities, Mogul said.

In the past year, Brimstone raised $55 million in Series A funding and is scaling up to build its first pilot plant outside of Reno, NV, and advance towards industrial-scale production. Brimstone uses proprietary technology to produce the world’s only carbon-negative ordinary Portland cement and supplementary cementitious materials. While at Caltech, co-founders Cody Finke and Hugo Leandri conceived of the vision to decarbonize cement production by inventing better technology. Brimstone is backed by leading climate investors—including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, DCVC, and Collaborative Fund.

Led by Tiffany Pham, Mogul pairs executive search and technology solutions. The firm has a network of senior-level women and minorities, and partners with organizations to attract and advance top, diverse talent. The firm partners with the Fortune 1000 and fast-growing start-ups to recruit diverse leaders, including Amazon, Intuit, IBM, Nike, Hearst, Stanley Black & Decker, McKinsey & Company, Intel, T-Mobile, Mastercard, Marsh & McLennan, and more.

Exciting Time for Search

Ms. Pham recently sat down with Hunt Scanlon Media to discuss the executive recruitment industry. “This is a very exciting time for the search industry,” she said. “We can expect to see a growing focus on searching for diverse talent, particularly at executive levels but also for board of director roles. Many companies with very good overall D&I numbers are asking for help in searching for diverse talent in certain roles, primarily at the board level or above the middle management level.”

Mogul Creates Partnership with DailyPay

Recruitment platform and executive search firm Mogul recently signed a deal to partner with financial technology company DailyPay. “We are thrilled that DailyPay is leading the financial services industry with its focus on diversity hiring,” said Tiffany Pham, founder, CEO, and chairman of the board at Mogul. “Our talent acquisition platform will allow DailyPay to find a deeper pool of candidates than ever before. We applaud their efforts, and we are looking forward to working with them.”

“They are evolving their focus on diversity and working to make sure that there is diversity at all levels and functions of the organization,” Ms. Pham said. “At Mogul, this is our specialty; we find top diverse talent for the world’s top organizations, like Hershey, Bain, Stanley Black & Decker, and United Healthcare. Our clients know we have developed groundbreaking, patent-pending technologies for this very purpose, and they love us because of it.”

