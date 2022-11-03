Artico Search Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for parcelLab

November 3, 2022 – As business becomes more complex and power shifts from producers of goods and services to consumers, the chief marketing officer’s job of planning and coordinating marketing activities has become more challenging — and much more influential. Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, co-founder of Artico Search, recently recruited Sidra Berman as chief marketing officer of parcelLab, an operations experience management platform.

Ms. Berman has 20 years of experience in all aspects of the marketing mix for B2B technology companies. She has demonstrated cross-functional leadership with key stakeholders including executives, sales, product, engineering, professional services, support, development, finance, and HR. Previously, Ms. Berman was CMO at Engageware, where she was responsible for both marketing and product teams. Before that, she was CMO at Axiom, Tangoe, and Savi Technology.

parcelLab is designed to bring people and brands closer together by closing the experience gap post-sales and beyond, transforming operational complexity into opportunities to outperform for 550-plus brands worldwide. These include IKEA, Lidl, Bose, Puma, Farfetch, and Nespresso. With offices in Munich, London, Paris, and Boston, parcelLab was highlighted by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe in 2021.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Chief Marketing Officers

Current business landscape demands have only increased the contribution from CMOs, according to the latest research report from Forrester and Heidrick & Struggles. The survey found that CMOs are building strong relationships with the head of product and research and development to prepare their organizations for digital disruption.

“We see CMOs moving beyond functional expertise to assume responsibility for driving overall growth within their organizations,” said Sheryl Pattek, vice president, CMO executive partner at Forrester. “They are evolving into key strategic partners on the executive team and know that collaboration with the rest of the C-suite will be instrumental to their success.”

Here’s a sampling of recent chief marketing officer searches taken from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

PierceGray is currently seeking a new chief marketing officer for Blue Ridge Global. In August of 2022, Jeff Hawkins joined Blue Ridge as the CEO and is looking for a new CMO who will lead the design and execution of the marketing strategy for this $20 million business that will grow four to five times over the next four to five years. Blue Ridge has a clear path to reach $80 million in revenue, and the CMO will play a key role in the growth plan through demand generation, campaign management, digital marketing management, and event execution. The CMO may be based anywhere in the U.S., with a preference for Atlanta or Chicago.

ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, recently assisted in the recruitment of Mark Gaydos as chief marketing officer of NASDAQ-traded CalAmp in Irvine, CA . Managing director and technology practice leader Lisa Hooker led the assignment along with Douglas Madden, managing director in the technology practice. “Mark’s proven product marketing leadership, demand generation expertise and deep understanding of enterprise software and technology companies will be extremely valuable to CalAmp as we continue our transformation to a leading software-as-a-service provider,” said Jeff Gardner, CEO of CalAmp.

ON Partners recently placed David Greenberg as the new chief marketing officer for Conversica , a provider of conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams. Consultant Aaron Clark led the assignment. “We’re addressing a real need with applied AI,” said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica. “I am thrilled for David to join our executive team roundtable. His experience in marketing leadership with practically every high-growth success in the Pacific Northwest will prove vital and contribute greatly to Conversica’s success in 2022. I need a powerhouse marketeer to guide Conversica to market growth and dominance in a time of explosive competition. I couldn’t be more excited to begin the year adding David’s energy and expertise.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media