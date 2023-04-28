Diversified Search Group Seeks Chief Development Officer for Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy

April 28, 2023 – Diversified Search Group (DSG), a leading search firm backed by private equity firm ShoreView Industries, has been enlisted to find a chief development officer for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in Washington, D.C. The assignment is being led by Gerard F. Cattie Jr., Manuel A. Gongon Jr., Ian McCray, and Beth Reeves.

“The foundation is seeking a seasoned, entrepreneurial fundraising leader to propel its philanthropic future in a period of rapid growth,” said DSG.

The chief development officer will be responsible for creating and implementing the foundation’s fundraising strategy and leading a major-gifts-focused, comprehensive development program. This individual will be a key visioning and thought partner to the president and CEO and the chief operating officer for fundraising and organization-wide strategy, also serving as proxy for the chief executive or other senior foundation leaders when necessary.

The CDO will be expected to be an enthusiastic ambassador for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy and foster catalytic philanthropic growth, developing and deepening critical engagements with partners and driving broader awareness and philanthropic support for the organization, said DSG.

Key Requirements

The successful candidate will have demonstrated success in implementing, growing, and managing a high-performing development program, as well as a proven ability to partner with organizational leadership. Prospects should have experience in successful solicitation strategies for high-capacity individual, corporate, and foundation donors, and working with partners to support a comprehensive, multi-phased development effort.

Related: Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners Tapped by the Washington Research Library Consortium to Find New Leader

While the foundation will consider a broad range of backgrounds, the ideal candidate will have a passion for the Barbara Bush Foundation’s mission; 15 years or more in non-profit fundraising with increasingly responsible experience in the creation and execution of development strategy and programs, with an established track record of growing a donor base and increasing philanthropic revenue; broad knowledge of all functional areas comprising a multi-faceted, comprehensive development program (e.g., individual, institutional, major, planned, digital, and annual giving; special events; donor communications; stewardship; operations); and knowledge of and fundamental adherence to the principles, ethics, and best practices of modern fundraising.

Five or more years of experience managing a team of development professionals is required for this role. Candidates should have the ability to recruit, lead, evaluate, and develop staff and contribute to the ongoing fostering of a results-oriented, multiracial/multicultural workforce. Experience managing budgets and revenue forecasts.

Related: Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners Tapped by the Washington Research Library Consortium to Find New Leader

Over the past 30 years, the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has raised and provided more than $110 million in support to create or expand adult and family literacy programs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A national public charity based in Washington, D.C., the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy is “dedicated to building a stronger, more equitable America through literacy.” The foundation was established in 1989.

Proven Recruiters

Diversified Search Group is a family of recruiting firms serving specialized sectors. The firm was founded almost five decades ago by Judith M. von Seldeneck for the express purpose of placing diverse candidates in client organizations. It is today the largest U.S. female-owned and founded firm in the executive recruitment industry. It is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise under industry recognized brands, including Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners Tapped by United Way to Lead CFO Search

Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners has been enlisted by United Way Worldwide to lead its search for a new chief financial officer. Peter Gillin and Chartise Clark are leading the assignment for the recruitment firm. Reporting to the president and CEO, the CFO will play a critical role in the development and implementation of the financial systems and strategies of United Way As a member of the senior leadership team, the CFO will provide financial and strategic support to the CEO and board of directors to support United Way’s long-term growth and financial viability.

Mr. Cattie is managing director and practice leader, DSG fundraising and advancement, based in New York. His practice focuses on searches for senior leadership positions within prominent higher education institutions, non-profit organizations, global NGOs, foundations, associations and membership societies, healthcare providers, as well as arts and cultural entities. He serves as the leader of the firm’s development and philanthropy practice, along with the arts and culture sector of the firm’s education, nonprofit, and arts and culture practice.

Mr. Gongon is a vice president and senior search associate and a member of its DSG fundraising and advancement practice. His work has included searches for senior leadership positions within prominent higher education institutions, healthcare providers, non-profit organizations, global NGOs, arts and cultural entities, foundations, and associations and membership societies. He has conducted searches for a wide range of functional leadership roles, such as president, CEO

Mr. McCray is a senior search associate in DSG’s fundraising and advancement practice. He gained early experience in executive search at Korn Ferry in its healthcare practice and from 2006 to 2009 as a leader in Diversified Search’s higher education and non-profit practice. Mr. McCray spent over a decade doing development work in non-profits and higher education institutions, including stints at the University of Vermont, Shelburne Museum, Bennington College, and two stays at Middlebury College. He returned to DSG is December 2021.

Ms. Reeves is a vice president and senior search associate and a member of the education, non-profit, and arts and culture practice. With over 20 years of experience in retained executive search, she has conducted searches for senior leadership positions within prominent higher education institutions, associations, foundations, arts and culture organizations/institutions, and professional and social service organizations. She is also a senior member of the firm’s development and philanthropy practice, and has placed numerous fundraising leadership professionals across the sector.

Related: Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners Seeks CEO for Social Enterprise Greenhouse

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media