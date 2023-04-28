How the Remote Work is Helping the Disabled

April 28, 2023 – The remote job market has significantly impacted the disabled community’s ability to re-enter the workforce. The record high 21.3 percent employment rate for Americans with disabilities in 2022 was primarily driven by remote work opportunities, which were more accessible than traditional office work to those with physical or mental disabilities, according to a recent report from ExecSearches.com’s F. Jay Hall. “Remote work also enabled parents of children with disabilities to enter or re-enter the workforce after taking time off to care for their family members,” he said. “The remote job market has also benefited those with long COVID, as the number of people considered disabled has increased during the pandemic.”

Many remote jobs are more flexible and accommodating regarding medical appointments and other needs due to illness, allowing remote workers with disabilities to take the necessary time without fear of losing their job, according to Mr. Hall. “The remote job market provides a significant opportunity for those with physical or mental disabilities, parents of children with disabilities, and those who live with long COVID to gain employment or re-enter the workforce,” he said. “Overall, remote work has significantly enabled more disabled people to join the workforce and succeed. However, remote work opportunities must be protected to continue this progress and support further success for disabled Americans.”

Mr. Hall says that creating a remote job market that is more accessible and accommodating can make it easier for those with disabilities to access the resources they need to thrive in the workplace. “It’s an essential step towards creating an inclusive and diverse workforce across all industries,” Mr. Hall said. “Ultimately, remote work helps level the playing field by offering an opportunity for disabled people to enter the job market and reach their full potential. By continuing to create remote work opportunities specifically for those with disabilities, we can ensure that everyone is given a fair chance at employment.”

The remote job market is an essential resource that has helped many disabled Americans succeed in the workplace and must be protected, according to Mr. Hall. “It’s a big step forward for disabled workers and their families and sets an important precedent for employers to follow,” he said. “By creating a remote job market that is accessible to those with disabilities, we can ensure that everyone has the chance to reach their full potential in the workplace. The disabled workforce is increasingly able to gain employment due to the growth of remote work. Remote jobs offer disabled individuals more flexibility and independence than traditional office jobs.”

Mr. Hall points to some examples of work that disabled people can do from home such as data entry, customer service, virtual assistant services, virtual tutoring, writing and editing, graphic design, web development, and IT/software development. “Remote jobs not only provide disabled individuals with employment opportunities but also create a more inclusive and diverse workplace,” he said. “Disabled workers are better able to maintain an active career without sacrificing their health or disability needs, which can help them develop valuable skill-sets and build successful careers.”

Overcoming the Challenges of Remote Work

Remote work being the new normal is posing new challenges for local companies. With the ability to work from almost anywhere, diverse talent and highly skilled professionals are being outsourced to companies all over the globe. Talent acquisition professionals are seeing large brands such as Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Starbucks converting traditionally onsite positions to remote. Local businesses could be losing their local talent to global enterprises because of this change.

With the right resources, Mr. Hall says disabled people can find work-from-home jobs that suit their abilities and needs. “Employers should consider disabled applicants for remote positions and ensure that disabled employees feel comfortable and included in the workplace,” he said. “By doing so, disabled people will have more opportunities to join the workforce and make meaningful contributions to society.”

“Overall, remote work has opened up a world of possibilities for disabled individuals, allowing them to enter the workforce and be productive members of society,” said Mr. Hall. “Remote jobs offer disabled people the flexibility and independence they need to thrive in today’s job market. With the continued growth of remote work, disabled individuals have unprecedented opportunities to join the workforce and contribute to society.”

