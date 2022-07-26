July 26, 2022 – Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners has been enlisted by the non-profit Social Enterprise Greenhouse (SEG), a network of business and community leaders who work to create jobs and support positive change through social enterprise, to lead its search for a new chief executive officer. Spearheading the assignment is managing director Alicia Salerno, who works primarily in Diversified Search Group’s non-profit practice.

“At this important stage in its evolution, SEG is looking for a growth-oriented and entrepreneurial CEO who embodies SEG’s values and is poised to lead the organization into the future, providing strategic direction, raising funds and managing key stakeholder relationships,” said Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners. “This is a dynamic opportunity to drive change that deeply impacts the lives and economic opportunities of people from historically excluded communities.”

The CEO will be building on the foundation of a well-respected founding CEO, said the search firm. The new leader will be expected to collaborate with the SEG team to continue to innovate and realize SEG’s ambitious vision, mission, and impact goals. This individual will be responsible for developing and executing the overall strategy and ensuring that staff, operations, and systems are working in support of the mission. The ideal candidate will be charged with inspiring continued growth in fundraising, partnership engagement, client relationships, alumni network, and visibility.

The CEO should be a passionate leader who will align organizational culture and systems in support of the mission, said Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners. The individual will be expected to be a champion of and have a demonstrated track record in advancing equity and inclusion initiatives both internally within an organization, as well as externally in the larger community. The CEO should be passionate about the power of social purpose business and working with historically excluded communities.

Leading through Change

SEG wants a strategic leader, who in partnership with the board, sets and clearly articulates a vision for the future. The CEO must be able to identify new opportunities and innovative ideas and can clearly communicate those ideas and proposals to engage employees, investors, and the broader community. The individual should also be comfortable leading through change and apply data and metrics to propose creative, yet practical, ideas to strengthen SEG’s programs and services, while staying focused on outcomes and cost effectiveness.

It is critical that the new CEO be a team leader with a blend of strategic, entrepreneurial, and tactical skills, able to develop and articulate a vision for SEG’s next stage and inspire the entire SEG ecosystem to achieve that vision. He or she must also be an energetic and accomplished fundraiser and relationship builder who will fully embrace this aspect of the role enabling SEG to maintain its current funding base and access previously untapped support. Given the role’s staff, operational, and P&L accountability, the CEO will have strategic oversight of operations, budgeting, financial planning and reporting, compliance and risk management for the organization.

Providence, RI-based Social Enterprise Greenhouse works to create positive social and economic impacts by supporting social entrepreneurs and enterprises with the tools and networks they need to thrive. The organization fosters an ecosystem of diverse stakeholders who work to enable a more just, equitable, and resilient economy. Its network of 1,800 enterprises and 200-plus business and community leaders contribute time, expertise, and funding to grow the social impact ecosystem in Rhode Island and beyond. SEG has a full-time team of 18 and an annual budget of approximately $2.5 million.

Combined Resources

Diversified Search Group is a family of firms serving specialized sectors. The firm was founded almost five decades ago for the express purpose of placing diverse candidates in client organizations. Koya Partners is a part of the Diversified Search Group and is dedicated to mission-driven leadership. Koya works broadly at the senior-most levels of the mission-driven field in philanthropy, social services, arts and culture, and social justice, among others.

Last year, Koya was acquired by Diversified Search. With the combination of revenues and resources, Diversified Search and Koya now represent one of the largest non-profit and higher education practices in the executive search industry.

Ms. Salerno has extensive experience in leading searches for non-profit organizations including Community Change, Food & Water Watch, and RAW Art Works. Her longstanding interest in the environment, social justice, and philanthropy continue to guide her work in the firm’s non-profit practice. Ms. Salerno joined Koya Leadership Partners in 2016. Previously, she worked for Youth Villages as a human capital manager and recruiting supervisor where she managed staffing and talent development for seven programs in the Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Mississippi markets.

