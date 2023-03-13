March 13, 2023 – Executive search firms have been stepping up their efforts to assist companies across the nation to find new chief people officers. Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Missy Flower as the new chief people officer for the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Chartise Clark and Naree W.S. Viner led the assignment for the recruitment firm.

Ms. Flower has spent the past six years as chief administrative officer of HELP USA, a human services organization that provides support for people experiencing homelessness. As CAO, she had strategic oversight for HR, IT, legal, and quality assurance. While at HELP, Ms. Flower led numerous initiatives including the COVID response plan and the creation and implementation of an impactful DEI program. Prior to that, she spend over 17 years with Credit Suisse, where she served as chief administrative officer and strategy and execution manager. She oversaw team of 200-plus employees across U.S., Canada, and Latin America while serving as strategic partner to global CAO of investment banking and capital markets division.

“Working with Koya was a great experience,” said Ms. Flower. “They were so communicative and organized. The process moved right along and I always felt so well prepared. I know the folks at the Brooklyn Academy of Music were also really happy with the experience. I’ve already recommended Koya to someone looking to fill an executive leadership position. Deepest thanks to Chartise for expert care and support.”

For more than 150 years, the Brooklyn Academy of Music has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters.

Combined Resources

Diversified Search Group is a family of firms serving specialized sectors. The firm was founded almost five decades ago for the express purpose of placing diverse candidates in client organizations. Koya Partners is a part of the Diversified Search Group and is dedicated to mission-driven leadership. Koya works broadly at the senior-most levels of the mission-driven field in philanthropy, social services, arts and culture, and social justice, among others.

In 2019, Koya was acquired by Diversified Search. With the combination of revenues and resources, Diversified Search and Koya now represent one of the largest non-profit and higher education practices in the executive search industry. Koya’s specialization in mission-driven search, primarily with non-profit and higher education clients, complements Diversified’s own major education, non-profit, and arts and culture practices, as well as the firm’s healthcare services, board of directors, life sciences, industrial, and digital, media, entertainment, and sports practices.

Ms. Clark, vice president, partners with a variety of mission-driven clients nationally and globally to recruit exceptional talent. She also specializes in helping clients navigate issues related to inclusion, diversity, equity, and access. She has played a leading role in identifying and recruiting leaders to CEO, president, executive director, and other senior leadership positions for a broad range of clients. She has experience in human and social services, youth development, advocacy, and organizations with a global presence.

Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners has been enlisted by United Way Worldwide to lead its search for a new chief financial officer. Peter Gillin and Chartise Clark are leading the assignment for the recruitment firm. Reporting to the president and CEO, the CFO will play a critical role in the development and implementation of the financial systems and strategies of United Way As a member of the senior leadership team, the CFO will provide financial and strategic support to the CEO and board of directors to support United Way’s long-term growth and financial viability.

Representative clients include the Southern Poverty Law Center, Feeding America, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, RefuSHE, StriveTogether, and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Ms. Viner is a managing director at Koya Partners. Based in the New York metro area, she has experience in executive recruiting, with an exclusive focus on mission-driven clients. For more than 15 years, Ms. Viner has partnered closely with board members at public and private organizations to identify, develop, and evaluate executive talent, recruiting chief executives and senior team members at regional, national, and international art, education, and social service organizations.

With particular expertise working with art museums and cultural institutions, she has placed many accomplished museum leaders across the U.S. Her clients include: the American Folk Art Museum; Buffalo Museum of Science; the Clark Art Institute; the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum; Harvard Art Museums; Huntington Library, Art Museum & Botanical Gardens; Lucas Museum of Narrative Art; the Menil Collection; the Museum of the City of New York; Phoenix Art Museum; the Smithsonian Institution’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, National Museum of American History, and National Portrait Gallery; Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library; and Yale Center for British Art, and Yale University Art Gallery.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media