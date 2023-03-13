ON Partners Recruits CEO for New Wave Design and Verification

March 13, 2023 – Baillie Parker of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Marti Nyman as the new president and CEO of New Wave Design and Verification LLC (New Wave DV), a provider of high-performance digital electronic interface solutions for defense, aerospace, and medical applications. Founder and acting CEO Josh Dirlam will step into the executive chairman role, providing oversight and guidance from a board leadership role.

“Marti has the experience and knowledge to navigate the future for New Wave DV, without losing sight of our core culture or mission,” said Mr. Dirlam. “I’m confident in Marti’s capabilities and depth of experience to accelerate his leadership going forward.”

Mr. Nyman previously served in a number of executive leadership roles, including president and CEO of NDC Technologies (acquired by Nordson Corp.), chief growth officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, vice president of business development and commercialization for UnitedHealthcare, as well as leadership roles in a number of Fortune 100 organizations including Best Buy, GE, and ADC Telecommunications.

In his new position with New Wave DV, Mr. Nyman will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of the company, as well as developing and executing strategic plans that reflect New Wave DV’s culture and core values.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to join the New Wave DV organization and support our team’s efforts to deliver what is truly market-leading technology to our customers,” said Mr. Nyman. “New Wave DV’s products and services play a vital role in providing mission critical capabilities to the military, aerospace, and medical industries and it gives me great pleasure to be a part of this.”

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, New Wave DV is made up of professionals who have extensive skill designing, building, testing, and delivering electronic systems for aerospace and defense systems. The company is focused on high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency, FPGA processing, and specialized networking applications.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named once again to Hunt Scanlon Media’s CleanTech/Sustainability Top 25, HR/Diversity Recruiting Power 65, Life Sciences & Healthcare Power 50 and Private Equity Recruiting Power 100 lists.

ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Doug Hart as the new CEO for Royal House Partners (RHP), a CPS Capital-owned provider of residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services. Partners Baillie Parker and Matt Mooney led the assignment. “We are thrilled to have Doug join the RHP team,” said Jason Fenn, partner at CPS Capital. “Doug is an incredible leader and team builder with a proven track record. We believe Doug’s extensive background in HVAC and broader home services will allow him to execute our vision of building a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services to the residential market.”

Mr. Parker focuses on board, C-level, and VP-level placements for leading private equity and venture backed companies. His search experience spans over a decade of work across a range of functions and disciplines for both private and multi-billion-dollar public companies. He has completed over 300 searches for C-level, board, and high-level executive leaders across a range of functions.

ON Partners recently acquired Olympus Search Partners and added its founder, Ashley Estes, as senior partner to further expand its market growth in both PE-backed health and wellness, and TMT. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Ashley brings in over 14 years of executive search experience to our team in the areas of both PE-backed healthcare and software,” said Matt Mooney, co-president at ON Partners. “Over the last few years, ON Partners has expanded in the overall health and wellness market, specifically as it pertains to private equity-backed healthcare, IT healthcare systems, and overall health-tech. We see considerable demand and opportunity in this sector and Ashley is a wonderful addition to the team. Both her leadership and expertise will be extremely valuable.”

Prior to founding Olympus Search Partners, Ms. Estes served as a principal at The Lancer Group. She has conducted C-level searches for PE-backed portfolio companies across a variety of verticals for over a decade. Additionally, Ms. Estes also conducted board and operating partner searches for the funds directly.

