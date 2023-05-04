Direct Recruiters Inc. Appoints Partners

May 4, 2023 – OH-based Direct Recruiters Inc. (DRI) has named Aaron Kutz, Shayla Jastrzebski, and Kim Jaber as partner. “Aaron, Shayla, and Kim hold major roles in their respective areas of expertise, and contribute towards the overall growth and success of Direct Recruiters,” the firm said. “We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Aaron Kutz, Shayla Jastrzebski and Kim Jaber,” said Dan Charney, president and CEO. “Their accomplishments over the years have enhanced the DRI team in several ways, paving the way for DRI and Starfish companies’ continued growth. Aaron, Shayla, and Kim all are admirable demonstrations of our core values in action, and we look forward to their growth and contributions to DRI and Starfish.”

Mr. Kutz joined Direct Recruiters in 2013 specializing in the electronic security technology and government technology spaces. He was then promoted to practice leader of electronic security technology and cybersecurity. Within these practice areas, Mr. Kutz leads business development by networking across the industry with professionals, building new client relationships, and gaining new searches. Throughout his tenure at Direct Recruiters, he has been a requested mentor to new employees and plays a large role in training new team members.

Ms. Jastrzebski started at Direct Recruiters’ former sister company, Direct Consulting Associates (DCA), in 2016 as an executive recruiter. As the former DCA was acquired by DRI, she became an account manager for DRI’s hospital IT team. She focuses on placing healthcare IT professionals into both contract and FTE positions, primarily positions from analysts to management level as well as data analytics, data scientists and software engineers. Over the years, Ms. Jastrzebski took on a natural leadership role coaching, mentoring and building client relationships, said the firm.

Joining DRI as operations manager in 2012, Ms. Jaber started her tenure at the firm by implementing effective business operations including the administration of policies and procedures, employee benefits, payroll, bookkeeping, invoicing, and employee onboarding. She was promoted to director of human resources in 2018, taking on additional responsibilities including internal recruiting and hiring, performance management, compliance, and development of policies and procedures to support DRI’s strategic goals. Ms. Jaber has played a major role in both DRI and Starfish companies’ aggressive and continuing growth.

Retention Guarantee

DRI provides customized employment solutions for clients working in over 25 vertical markets. Since 1983, the firm has been recognized as the relationship-focused search firm specializing in building customized employment solutions. Its team offers contingency search, contract staffing, and retained “Direct Retention” search to source, identify, acquire, and retain top-performing professionals that elevate the success of its client organizations.

DRI backs up its executive searches with a retention guarantee of its placements for one to two years. Direct Retention revolves around a thorough evaluation of candidates by DRI as well as expert independent partners. “When a client is looking to fill a key position, not only do we recruit, interview, acquire, and provide the traditional services, we take it to the next level and offer a full solution using data and analytics to ensure the right fit and retention,” said Mr. Charney.

In 2022, Direct Recruiters was acquired by an investment platform called Starfish Partners. Comprised of a family of companies focused on executive search and staffing, Starfish Partners allows our team at Direct Recruiters to expand our search offerings and resources to our clients and candidates alike. The acquisition will allow all entities and future investments the ability to serve clients more efficiently, maximize full growth potential, and secure continuity of what the founders have built, said Starfish Partners. With an industry of over 25,000 independently owned and operated recruiting firms, Starfish Partners said it is actively pursuing aggressive growth that will be achieved through a variety of mergers, acquisitions, and capital infusion activities.

