Kevin Chase Executive Search Places Executive Director for the Spahr Center 

May 4, 2023 – Los Angeles-based Kevin Chase Executive Search Group has helped in placing Joseph Tuohy as the new executive director of the Spahr Center, which provides services for Marin County, CA’s LGBTQ+ and HIV community. Leading the assignment were Kevin Chase, managing partner, and Catie DiFelice, senior consultant. Mr. Tuohy replaces interim executive director Cindy Myers, who led the non-profit for eight months. Mr. Tuohy joins the Spahr Center from the SF LGBT Center where he was senior director of operations. Previously he worked at PRC, where he served as both chief operating officer and chief strategy officer. He has over 30 years of experience in non-profit fundraising, operations, and management.

“We know that Joe’s experience, passion, and vision will ensure that the Spahr Center reaches the goals outlined in our strategic plan: securing a comprehensive safety net for all LGBTQ+ and HIV-affected individuals, increasing community connection, and showing up for racial justice within Marin County,” said Amy Schroeder, president of the Spahr Center’s board of directors.

Strong Experience

The new executive director assumes day-to-day operations and oversight responsibility for the Spahr Center, including organizational leadership, fundraising and communications, staff supervision and development, financial management (including contract and grant compliance), community building and outreach, and board relations.

In partnership with the board of directors, Mr. Tuohy will oversee the implementation of the recently completed 2021-2025 strategic plan and lead the organization’s exploration of a new or reimagined physical space to better accommodate the needs of a growing and diverse LGBTQ+ community. He will also function as a primary representative of the Spahr Center, and of the clients and communities it serves, at public events, in the media, and in coalition with other allied community organizations and leaders.

Mr. Tuohy’s career began at San Francisco Ballet, and later he served as director of the Bay Area Dance Series. He spent 10 years in New York working with the School of Visual Arts and Second Stage Theatre, and for five years served as treasurer of the board of directors of Visual AIDS. Recently he served as the development chair of the board of directors of the Castro Country Club.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and interdisciplinary studies and undertook graduate work in art criticism and writing at School of Visual Arts.

Serving LGBTQ+ and HIV Community

“I couldn’t be more excited and grateful for my new opportunity with the Spahr Center,” said Mr. Tuohy. “The team at Spahr accomplishes tremendous work with limited resources, and I’m honored to join their efforts on behalf of the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ people, their allies and those most affected by HIV in our community.”

Based in Corte Madera, CA, the Spahr Center provides programs, support, and

services that include HepC/HIV testing and PrEP navigation; discussion groups, counseling, and therapy; case management and benefits advocacy; and emergency financial assistance for people living with HIV. In addition to community events and social activities (as allowed by COVID-19 restrictions), the Spahr Center conducts LGBTQ+ competency trainings for schools, businesses, and other nonprofits. It also operates a food pantry for clients and runs the only needle exchange program in Marin County. The organization serves more than 350 active clients from youth to seniors.

Veteran Recruiters

Kevin Chase Executive Search Group is a national consulting and executive search firm serving mission-based, non-profit organizations in the human services, social justice, healthcare philanthropy, education, and arts and culture sectors. The firm partners with boards, search committees, senior leadership teams, and stakeholder groups on critical leadership transitions.

In a career of more than two decades, Mr. Chase has led dozens of executive search and leadership transition engagements for non-profit organizations as well as companies in the finance, technology, and professional services sectors. Most of his engagements are for executive director/ CEO, senior development, and board positions, though he has also conducted searches for C-level leaders of finance, operations, and programs. He has expertise in working with small to mid-sized, mission-driven non-profits, providing consultation and advisory services to the boards and leadership volunteers responsible for governance and organizational development.

Ms. DiFelice joined the search firm in 2016 as senior associate, bringing more than five years of retained executive search experience. Her search career includes work in the technology, healthcare, and consumer markets in addition to her primary focus in non-profit and higher education. Her broad non-profit search experience cuts across the healthcare, civil rights/social justice, education, and arts and culture sectors.

