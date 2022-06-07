Direct Recruiters Inc. Acquires Sales Search International

June 7, 2022 – Solon, OH-based Direct Recruiters Inc. (DRI) has acquired Sales Search International, a recruiting firm focused largely in placing software sales talent into leading technology firms. “DRI is honored to carry on Sales Search International’s 35-year legacy, set forth by founder Doug Miller, who unexpectedly passed away in January,” the firm said. “DRI is pleased to welcome former SSI team members, Amy Ruddle and Kayla MacKenzie to continue to build upon Sales Search International’s accomplishments within software sales recruiting.”

With over 3,200 software sales searches, Sales Search International has a track record of working with some of the top software firms in the U.S. “DRI’s years of experience placing talent across various practice areas, paired with the former Sales Search International’s expertise in the space provides clients with unmatched software sales executive search services,” the search firm said. “DRI is honored to welcome Amy Ruddle and Kayla MacKenzie to the team, and to carry out Doug Miller’s strategic vision for Sales Search International,” said Dan Charney, president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to service our clients that are developing cutting edge software solutions across a wide variety of vertical markets.”

Ms. Ruddle is a veteran search expert in several niche areas. Her practice specialties include cybersecurity, enterprise software, and cloud computing. She partners with her clients to identify, attract, and onboard accomplished sales, sales management, and sales engineering talent. Ms. Ruddle has been especially adept at helping private equity and venture backed companies drive revenues.

Ms. MacKenzie becomes a floating researcher at DRI. She joined the team as part of a merger between DRI and Sales Search International, where she was the director of research since 2015.

Retention Guarantee

DRI provides customized employment solutions for clients working in over 25 vertical markets. Since 1983, the firm has been recognized as the relationship-focused search firm specializing in building customized employment solutions. Its team offers contingency search, contract staffing, and retained “Direct Retention” search to source, identify, acquire, and retain top-performing professionals that elevate the success of its client organizations.

DRI backs up its executive searches with a retention guarantee of its placements for one to two years. Direct Retention revolves around a thorough evaluation of candidates by DRI as well as expert independent partners. “When a client is looking to fill a key position, not only do we recruit, interview, acquire, and provide the traditional services, we take it to the next level and offer a full solution using data and analytics to ensure the right fit and retention,” said Mr. Charney.

First Woman Partner

DRI recently named Cherie Shepard as managing partner. She became the first woman appointed to this role at the firm. “Cherie has demonstrated leadership, mentorship, dedication, and a standard of excellence in her role and within the search industry,” DRI said. Ms. Shepard began at DRI over 14 years ago and currently directs the packaging, processing, and material handling teams. “She is known for her ability to quickly comprehend clients’ unique needs and identify high caliber talent in her industry,” the firm said. “Cherie demonstrates exceptional leadership qualities and serves as a positive role model for women in business.”

Ms. Shepard founded the Direct Recruiters women’s group to support women in professional development, wellness, philanthropy, and more. In addition, she sits on the DRI diversity committee. She has also been an asset to the DRI company culture and exemplifies DRI’s core values on a daily basis, the firm noted.

“We are so happy to congratulate Cherie on her new role as managing partner,” said Mr. Charney. “We are proud of her accomplishments and everything she has done and continues to do for our firm. We look forward to her future successes at DRI.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media