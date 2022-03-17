DHR Global Recruits Chief People Officer for Builders FirstSource

March 17, 2022 – Chris Knipp of Chicago-based executive search firm DHR Global has recruited Amy Bass Messersmith as chief people officer of Builders FirstSource in Dallas. She will be overseeing all aspects of human resources, including the implementation of strategies to develop and promote best practices in organizational and leadership development, diversity and inclusion, and talent acquisition, development, and management. “We are excited to bring Ms. Messersmith on as chief people officer, and I am confident that her strong and broad-based experience will help Builders FirstSource be an employer of choice and deliver best in class human resources capabilities for our more than 28,000 team members, enabling them to continue to focus on delivering for customers and making our company the best partner in the industry,” said Dave Flitman, president and CEO of Builders FirstSource.

Ms. Messersmith formerly held the role of chief human resources officer for U.S. Anesthesia Partners (USAP). Prior to joining USAP, she held the chief people officer roles at TDIndustries Inc. and Pizza Hut, Inc., as well as progressive leadership positions with PepsiCo Inc., Frito Lay North America, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Accenture Consulting.

Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. The company provides customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. With the acquisition of National Lumber, Builders FirstSource operates in 42 states with about 565 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 85 of the top 100 MSAs, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure.

Global Search Firm

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. The firm’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment and succession planning services tailored to the qualities and specifications of its client base.

Mr. Knipp serves as managing director for DHR’s Dallas office. Over the course of more than 30 years as a human resources executive, he has completed hundreds of executive-level searches while building best-in-class HR functions, shaping high-performing cultures, and leading organizational transformations for renowned blue-chip businesses at the top of the Fortune list. These include ExxonMobil, Hostess Brands and Centex Homes, as well as private equity-funded, high-growth and turnaround organizations.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media