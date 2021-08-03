Bespoke Partners Recruits Chief People Officer for Zipari 

August 3, 2021 – San Diego, CA-headquartered executive search firm Bespoke Partners recently placed Kerry Unflat as chief people officer of Zipari, a modern consumer experience solution. Alex Bossetta led the assignment. “In this moment of continued growth and expansion, it’s more important than ever that we ensure our employees have what they need to succeed, inside and outside the office,” said Mark Nathan, CEO of Zipari. “With over 20 years of human resources and talent management experience – much of it with a fast-growing software company – Kerry is the perfect person for the job. We’re delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Prior to joining Zipari, Ms. Unflat served as chief human resources officer at HealthcareSource, where she transformed their human capital function and developed people infrastructure to support business operations and prepare the organization for future growth. She also led HR operations for a major media organization with more than 1,000 employees and has overseen HR, administrative and finance functions for the Harvard University Police Department. In her two decades of HR experience, Ms. Unflat has developed and improved talent acquisition and retention processes, crafted new employee orientation programs, implemented HR solutions for leadership to improve operations, and developed compensation strategies and organizational philosophies, among other achievements.

In her role as chief people officer, Ms. Unflat will lead the development of the People Ops team, strengthening talent strategy, employment branding, talent development and candidate engagement. She will also step in to continue building Zipari’s learning and development programs to help employees be the most effective they can be in their roles.

“Zipari’s mission to transform health insurance CX makes it an exciting and fulfilling place to work, especially given the ways in which the pandemic has shifted members’ expectations and highlighted the need for better digital experiences,” said Ms. Unflat. “I’m looking forward to building on Zipari’s talent strategy in this period of growth, and look forward to reaffirming the company as a great place to work – now, and for years to come.”

CFO Search

Bespoke Partners also recently placed Matthew Crumley as the new CFO for Zipari. Mr. Crumley arrived this May on the heels of Zipari’s strategic growth investment from leading private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo and subsequent acquisition of HealthX—both of which have enabled Zipari to extend the leading CX platform and solutions for health insurance payers and third-party administrators of all sizes. “Matthew brings more than two decades of finance and operations experience at a range of enterprises, from private-equity backed companies to global public corporations to technology start-ups,” said Mark Nathan, CEO of Zipari. “Matthew is a customer-focused CFO and brings the financial acumen and experience to take Zipari to the next level.”

Zipari is a modern consumer experience solution focused exclusively on transforming the digital health insurance experience from end-to-end. Zipari’s Customer Experience Platform with over 20 products modernizes digital engagement for every consumer and market segment, delivering value by growing revenue, boosting engagement, capitalizing on operational efficiencies, and improving member outcomes. Zipari now serves more than 40 million members via their payer customers and is backed by Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm, with a 40-plus year history, focused on investments in software and technology companies.

Serving the PE Sector

Bespoke Partners is an executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with top private equity firms, including Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, Insight Partners, GI Partners, General Atlantic, CVC Capital Partners and TA Associates, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout.

The search firm has completed over 600 searches since its inception in 2011. Its expertise includes all C-level searches, as well as board of directors and internal private equity operating partner searches. The firm’s leadership advisory expertise includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment and coaching. Bespoke Partners also has offices in Austin, TX and New York City.

With a focus on CEO, CPO and CHRO searches for private equity-backed software companies, Ms. Bossetta has helped build out executive teams at Sphera, Nearpod, Appriss, Aternity, Cority, Care Brands and others. Prior to Bespoke, she worked at GLG, where she supported private equity and venture capital firms in deal origination and due diligence efforts.

