Egon Zehnder Assists Queensland Investment Corp. With CEO Search

November 17, 2021 – After a four-month global search, Egon Zehnder has placed Kylie Rampa as chief executive officer of QIC, a leading Australian investment manager owned by the Queensland Government. Ms. Rampa will begin her new role in April, succeeding Damien Frawley, who has led the organization for over nine years. Mr. Frawley announced in June that he would be retiring. He will remain as CEO until Ms. Rampa begins her new job. Ms. Rampa’s appointment was approved by QIC’s board and the Queensland government, said QIC chair Ian Martin.

“The board is confident that Ms. Rampa’s strong experience in managing large and complex businesses, coupled with her investment and capital management acumen, will ensure that QIC continues to deliver strong performance for its clients,” said Mr. Martin. Ms. Rampa has more than 25 years’ experience in investment management, particularly in real assets investing. Her expertise spans private markets, particularly real estate, and private and public capital markets, real estate development, asset management, mergers and acquisitions, business strategy and operations.

Ms. Rampa joins QIC from Lendlease, where she is currently group head of investments and a member of the global leadership team and global investment committee, with responsibility for driving the group’s global strategy to grow Lendlease’s funds under management and strategic capital partnerships. Prior to joining Lendlease in 2013, Ms. Rampa spent 13 years at Macquarie and at various stages in her career worked at Gandel Group, AMP and Schroders.

“Ms. Rampa will continue to drive the board-endorsed strategy across QIC’s investment capabilities – with our core objective of being client-led in all that we do,” said Mr. Martin. “Her appointment follows an extensive global recruitment process led by Egon Zehnder, a respected global executive search firm, which involved a very strong field of internal and external candidates. Together with the board and on behalf of the entire team at QIC, I want to congratulate Ms. Rampa on her appointment, and we look forward to working with her.”

Ms. Rampa said that, as a proud Queenslander, she is excited and energized to lead QIC through its next phase, building on its 30-year history and the strength of its existing core capabilities. “I am very proud to be appointed CEO, and I want to acknowledge the tremendous work of Damien Frawley who has led a team of specialists who have added significant value for clients via QIC’s investment capabilities,” she said. “QIC has a strong reputation for delivering sustainable risk-adjusted returns for its commercial and government clients supported by a robust culture that fosters transparency, excellence, diversity and strong governance.

“Together with the QIC board, the executive team and all QIC’s employees, I am excited to lead an organization that is focused on delivering strong investment performance for QIC’s government, domestic and global institutional clients in a complex operating landscape,” said Ms. Rampa.

Queensland Investment Corp. is a long-term specialist manager in alternatives offering infrastructure, real estate, private capital, liquid strategies, and multi-asset investments. It is one of the largest institutional investment managers in Australia, with Australian $85 billion (U.S. $65 billion) in funds under management. QIC has over 800 employees and serves more than 115 clients. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, QIC also has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London and Copenhagen.

