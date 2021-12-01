AMN Healthcare CEO Named to Global Power 150 Women in Staffing Ranking

December 1, 2021 – Susan Salka, president and CEO of AMN Healthcare, has been named to the 2021 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing ranking by Staffing Industry Analysts for the seventh consecutive year. “On behalf of AMN Healthcare and all of the women throughout our organization, it is an honor to receive this recognition,” said Ms. Salka. “AMN Healthcare is committed to increasing diversity in the workforce and is proud of our record of selecting and advancing women leaders.” The Global 150 recognizes 100 influential and innovative American women staffing leaders and 50 international women staffing leaders. Ms. Salka has been included among the 100 American women staffing leaders every year since the list was established in 2015. “Many of the women selected to the Global 150 have worked their way up through the ranks, providing a shining example to others,” said Subadhra Sriram, SIA editor and publisher, media products. “Global Power 150 honorees have played a key role in shaping the $498 billion global staffing industry. Highlighting the accomplishments of women in the staffing industry is our way of acknowledging the outstanding contributions made by this group.”

2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recruiting Report:

Building a Balanced and Diverse Workforce

Hunt Scanlon Media’s latest market intelligence recruiting report – this time focused on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – will be available later this fall! The nation’s top executive recruiters are resetting expectations and looking for new ways forward to build balanced and diverse workforce teams for their clients.

According to executive recruiters, DE&I should not just be a priority, but an integrated part of every company’s leadership goals. Some companies have even tied DE&I metrics to executive compensation. But it’s more than that.

Part of building strong, diverse hiring teams means asking yourself: “Who is my company culture going to attract – and how will it engage people who are here?” This question can be very difficult to answer if you assume everyone feels welcome already just because you do. Fostering diversity, equity and inclusion within organizations is more than just the right ethical decision. “It is one of the best business decisions a company can make,” said Keri Gavin, a partner with Hanold Associates and leader of the search firm’s Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion practice. Hanold Associates is a proud sponsor of this year’s report. This report will help organizations prioritize DE&I as a business imperative that drives greater competitiveness, innovation and business results. Get it now!

Ms. Salka joined AMN Healthcare in 1990, advancing to leadership positions, including CFO and COO. She was appointed president in 2003 and CEO in 2005. During her tenure, AMN Healthcare has grown to be the largest healthcare total talent solutions provider in the nation and has established a reputation for developing women leaders. Two-thirds of AMN Healthcare’s team members and 62 percent of its supervisors and senior management are women.

Earlier this year, Ms. Salka was named to the inaugural list of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers by Staffing Industry Analysts. The publishing outlet honored leaders in the staffing ecosystem who effectively advance DE&I at their organizations, throughout the industry, and in communities. According to SIA, its 2021 DE&I Influencers are leaders who have a demonstrable influence on the industry and who are initiating “uncomfortable conversations” about race, gender and equality, while challenging others to think differently.

Susan Salka is the CEO of AMN Healthcare Services. Under her leadership and the building of a vibrant, inclusive culture, AMN has become known as the innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and the largest diversified healthcare staffing company in the nation. AMN is highly regarded as being at the forefront of corporate governance and social responsibility, particularly diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion. Ms. Salka is an active industry spokesperson in the healthcare and investment community and has been one of the driving forces behind the company’s strategic and operational success since joining the company in 1990. Ms. Salka is passionate and actively involved in the areas of corporate social responsibility, diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion.

“This honor reflects the commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion by the entire team at AMN Healthcare,” Ms. Salka said. “Everything that we’ve accomplished – and our future achievements in DE&I – are driven by AMN team members, who have been resolute in their support for change. Our progress is consistent with the hopes and aspirations of our team and with the needs of the communities where we all live and work.”

Significant Strides in DE&I

In the past year, AMN has made significant strides in DE&I, including raising female representation on its board of directors to 56 percent, among the highest of any publicly traded company, while increasing people of color in leadership to 21 percent. The company engaged an enterprise-wide 21 Day Racial Equity Challenge, and every team member completed an Inclusive Communications course. In the marketplace, AMN launched a program to fund 100 minority-owned businesses to achieve MBE certification and has spent more than $164 million with diverse companies and organizations.

AMN also has initiated a dynamic action strategy for DE&I in 2021, including utilizing technology to drive greater inclusion in hiring and promotions, improving connections with historically diverse universities, and increasing promotions and reducing turnover among historically underrepresented groups. AMN is also increasing its spending on diversity initiatives with community organizations and professional association partnerships.

AMN Healthcare provides access to a comprehensive network of healthcare professionals through its recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. The company helps providers optimize their workforce to reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes.

AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions and other services.

Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings.

Related: Recruiting Diverse Leaders in Healthcare

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media