Cooper Coleman Seeking President and CEO for Interact for Health

August 5, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH-based community health organization Interact for Health has retained Cooper Coleman LLC, to lead the search for its next president and CEO. Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens recently stepped down from the position. Bill Coleman, principal and co-founder of Cooper Coleman, is leading the assignment.

“This is a particularly unique leadership opportunity, not only due to the essential position that Interact for Health holds in the community, especially during this critical time, but also in that the next CEO will lead the organization’s development of its next strategic plan,” said Mr. Coleman. “A visionary CEO will significantly impact the future direction of the foundation and its work in promoting health equity in the region.”

Executive Recruiters & Talent Leaders

Reveal Market Forecast

The pandemic caused an unprecedented disruption to executive search activity in 2020. Executive recruiters spent the better part of last year resetting expectations in the midst of an unprecedented interruption to their business. But according to recruiting industry leaders interviewed for this report, the search business is turning a significant corner.

We take a critical look back, examine search firm performance, and uncover fresh market opportunities. Leading executive recruiters offer up their viewpoints, and forecasts, for 2021. The good news: optimism reigns. And that means we could be in for one of the biggest growth spurts the executive search sector has enjoyed in years. Here’s our latest thinking. A special thanks to our co-sponsor: N2Growth! Buy your copy today!

The president and CEO must be a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion—an exemplar of DEI for staff, grant recipients, partner organizations and the Greater Cincinnati and surrounding communities at large. The CEO works in partnership with the board of directors and the staff of Interact for Health and all related entities to provide leadership, vision, and direction for the organization and develop an organizational strategy. The CEO must be knowledgeable about Interact for Health’s programs, overseeing operations, implementing policies approved by the board and representing the organization throughout the vast region IFH serves and all of its communities. The individual will be expected to lead a team currently sized at 21, some roles of which include: vice president, finance and investments; vice president, strategy; senior director of payroll, benefits and human resources; senior director of education and facilities management; director of information technology; director of public relations and community engagement; director of grants management; director of research and evaluation; executive administrator to the president; fellows as needed; and SVP Cincinnati executive director, InterAct for Change.

Candidates should have 10 to 15 years’ experience leading similarly complex organizations, have a passion for and commitment to advancing health equity, and prior experience building successful relationships with community health and human service organizations. They should have prior experience leading and/or supporting the work of a non-profit board of directors, building an inclusive organizational culture, and some exposure to management of large endowments and investment portfolios. Cooper Coleman says that those interested in applying should have an understanding of non-profit programmatic best practices to help monitor effectiveness of programs and evaluate outcomes.

Founded in 1997, Interact for Health, formerly The Health Foundation of Greater Cincinnati, was created out of an investment of proceeds from Humana’s $221 million acquisition of ChoiceCare Foundation’s health maintenance organization. Since then, Interact for Health has worked to change the way healthcare is delivered in the region, especially among under-resourced communities. The organization’s $200-plus million charitable endowment funds the organization’s more than $7 million in grant distributions annually aimed at tackling underlying root causes of health disparities such as inequality, poverty and discrimination based on race/ethnicity, gender, ability, socioeconomic status and sexual orientation.

Veteran Search Firm

Cooper Coleman, a full-service recruiting and consulting firm partnering exclusively with non-profit organizations, foundations, and research and academic institutions to drive meaningful growth, has spent his career as a non-profit leader focused on fundraising and organizational leadership.

Mr. Coleman has more than 25 years’ experience in retained executive search, including leading his own firm, Coleman Search Consulting LLC, for more than 10 years until its sale in 2018. After a few years as managing director for Dressler Search Group, he has partnered with his son-in-law to establish a firm that prioritizes making the essential services of executive search accessible to organizations all across the social sector, knowing the transformational impact having the right leaders in the right roles can have on an organization and its mission.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media