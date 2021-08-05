Pinpoint Search Group Former Alliance with FiveSix Partners

August 5, 2021 – Increasingly, organizations of all sizes are awakening to the perils posed by cyber attacks. For years, many groups tried to ignore the problem, dismissing cybersecurity as a concern only for the biggest, most high-profile entities, be they government or corporate. These days, more groups are coming to understand how ruinous such intrusions could be. This has led to a dramatic rise in the demand for cybersecurity executives and search firms in this sector continuing to grow.

Pinpoint Search Group, a U.S.-based boutique executive search firm dedicated to placing senior talent for cybersecurity vendors, recently expanded its operations globally through a strategic partnership with FiveSix Partners, a U.K.-based specialist cybersecurity recruitment company.

“The combination of a growing client roster and Pinpoint’s recognition as an industry leader through our partnership with cybersecurity-focused VC firm NightDragon has fueled our need to expand,” said Mark Sasson, managing partner at Pinpoint. “The demand for Pinpoint’s recruitment services has increased dramatically.”

For Pinpoint, FiveSix will be leading its recruitment efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The partnership with FiveSix marks only the beginning of Pinpoint’s expansion globally, according to the search firm. Pinpoint doubled its employee count in North America in 2021 to accommodate additional demand.

“While the investment in recruitment talent provided the resources needed to fulfill our clients’ needs in North America, we were saying no when those same clients asked for help filling searches internationally,” said Mr. Sasson. “We don’t like saying no to our customers. When the opportunity presented itself to connect with Matt at FiveSix, I jumped on it.”

The strategic partnership with FiveSix provides Pinpoint’s customers with a single point of contact, ensures a consistent level of service and delivers quality candidates throughout the recruitment process.

Perfect Fit

“Pinpoint has an impressive track record of working with some of the most disruptive and high-growth companies in the cybersecurity space,” said Matthew Smith, director at FiveSix. “We share similar values and approaches to helping start-ups scale, so it was a perfect fit.”

Headquartered in Grand Junction, CO, Pinpoint Search Group is a boutique search firm dedicated to filling VP, director and senior individual contributor searches for cybersecurity vendors and MSSPs. The firm has worked with top multinational technology vendors based in the U.S., U.K., Israel and France.

FiveSix Partners is a London-based cybersecurity recruitment company. Founded in 2020, the firm brings more than a decade of experience working with both venture-backed and publicly traded security companies. FiveSix specializes in partnering with hyper-growth vendors, enabling them to enter, build and scale throughout the international markets.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

