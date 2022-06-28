Brooke Chase Associates Fills Senior Position for Hydro Systems

June 28, 2022 – Joseph McElmeel, chairman and CEO, and Richard Mohrman of Sarasota, FL-based executive recruiter Brooke Chase Associates have placed Brett Mueller as vice president of operations with Hydro Systems. Mr. Mueller has extensive background in operational leadership and general management, including work with Masco Bath, Clarke Products, and Jacuzzi Luxury Bath, and most recently held the position of vice president and GM, the Americas with Rhino-Rack.

Reporting directly to the president of Hydro Systems, Mr. Mueller will be responsible for leading and overseeing the daily operations and manufacturing at both Hydro Systems facilities and will be tasked with facilitating company growth through developing a culture of Continuous Improvement to achieve metric improvement in all operational areas.

Founded in 1978, Hydro Systems manufactures a full line of high-quality, custom bathtubs and accessories to suit the needs of every customer. The company strives to introduce cutting edge products and designs proudly found in distinguished homes and hotels around the world.

Since it started in 1980, Brooke Chase Associates has grown into an international boutique retained executive search firm. It specializes in the identification, recruitment, evaluation and placement of building materials, kitchen and bath, plumbing and HVAC professionals. The firm has additional offices in Chicago and Knoxville, TN.

Related: Brooke Chase Associates Recruits HR Leader for Wellborn Cabinet

Extensive Client List

Mr. McElmeel has served as the firm’s CEO since he founded Brooke Chase Associates and is responsible for developing and maintaining the vision and direction of the company. He seeks business opportunities and strategic alliances with other companies and organizations and oversees marketing, production, research, recruitment, finance and client development.

He has recruited for such companies as: Jacuzzi Whirlpool Bath, Jacuzzi Spas, Jacuzzi Singapore, Black & Decker, Ryobi, Jacobs Chuck, Rinnai, HydroSystems, Danaher, Norcraft, Masco (MAS), Interlake Steel, H.D. Hudson, Valspar, Price Pfizer, Moen, Intellihot, Kohler, ACPI, Canyon Creek Cabinet Company, Forte Group, Fabuwood, John Wieland Homes, Kentucky Trailer, Hansgrohe, Wellborn Cabinets, Cal Door, Sussman Automatic, CNC Cabinets, Bath & Kitchen Buying Group, Cohen Communications, Timberland Cabinets, Reliance World Wide, McLain Fogg Corp. and Mr. Steam. Mr. McElmeel’s involvement in the recruiting industry and community is extensive, having served as four-term chairman of the National Association of Executive Recruiters Inc., managing director of the Executives Recruiters Roundtable and chairman of the Professional Committee of the Executives Club of Chicago.

Mr. Mohrman has been with Brooke Chase since 2005 and is responsible for developing and managing client relations, conducting executive searches, and leading internal projects to improve Brooke Chase processes and infrastructure. He has recruited in a wide variety of product categories, with a primary focus on cabinetry and wood products. Mr. Mohrman has recruited for such companies as: ACPI, Cal Door, Canyon Creek Cabinets, Clarion Industries, ECMD, Franke, Jacuzzi Luxury Bath, Kentucky Trailer, Norcraft, MJB Wood Group, Wellborn Forest Products and many others.

“For over 39 years, Brooke Chase Associates retained executive search services have helped companies build powerful world class organizations. We focus on finding the best fit to create a long term solution,” said Mr. McElmeel. “We know the players in kitchen cabinets, plumbing, HVAC and related industries.”

Related: Brooke Chase Associates Recruits VP of HR for Zamma Corporation

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media